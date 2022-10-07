ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
WTOP

Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
WTOP

Women’s March to be held in DC Saturday

The Women’s March will hold events nationwide this weekend, including a Saturday march in D.C. to fight for reproductive rights — exactly one month before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Organizers and participants to gather at 11 a.m. at Folger Park on D Street in Southeast, between...
WTOP

Weekend frost expected for DC suburbs

The coldest air mass of the season will descend upon the D.C. region this weekend and temperatures will be cold enough to concern those with outdoor gardens and planted flowers. A sharp cold front will push west to east across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday...
WTOP

Johnny Rockets’ new DC location comes with wings

Johnny Rockets, the burger chain once owned by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, has a new location in Logan Circle, and it comes with some wings on the side. The new Johnny Rockets is at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House at 1501 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, and is a co-branded location with Hurricane Grill & Wings. It is the first co-branded locations for the two chains.
