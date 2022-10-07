Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Lobos and Spartans Play to 1-1 Draw
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team began continued its four-game homestand Sunday with a 1-1 draw against San Jose State at the UNM Soccer Complex. The Lobos move to 4-3-6 overall (2-1-3 MW) with the result, while the Spartans move to 3-5-5 (2-2-2 MW). Jadyn...
Deja Vu: Lobos give up double-digit lead in 2nd straight week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team got off to a hot start against Wyoming Saturday night. The Lobos found on each of their two first possessions, however that would be the only scoring for the cherry and silver, as the team watched the 14 point lead slowly go away in a 14-27 loss. The […]
golobos.com
Men’s Golf Concludes Fall at Wolf Pack Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s golf team will conclude the fall portion of its schedule as it travels to Nevada for the Wolf Pack Classic in Reno. The event at the 7,302-yard, par-72 Hidden Valley Country Club will be held Monday and Tuesday. The tournament will...
wyo4news.com
Cowboys with comeback road win at New Mexico
October 9, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys erased an early 14-0 hole in posting a 27-14 win over New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday evening. It marked the Cowboys’ third comeback victory of the season, with the Cowboy defense holding the Lobos to under 100 yards of offense in the second half. Wyoming is now 2-1 in the Mountain West Mountain Division and 4-3 overall. New Mexico fell to 0-3 in the conference and 2-4 overall.
golobos.com
Gonzales Announces Staff Changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico third-year head coach Danny Gonzales has announced changes to his offensive staff, effective immediately. Derek Warehime, who has served as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2020, has been relieved of his duties. Heath Ridenour, quarterbacks coach, will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season, and graduate assistant Matt Clark, who assisted with the tight ends, will now serve as the interim tight ends coach.
golobos.com
Wyoming Storms back for 27-14 win over Lobos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a familiar refrain for a second straight week as New Mexico bolted to a 14-0 first quarter lead, and then never got another score as Wyoming came back for a 27-14 win in front of 14,226 fans at University Stadium to drop UNM to 0-3 in the Mountain West and 2-4 overall. Wyoming moved to 2-1 in the league and 4-3 overall.
golobos.com
Samaha Advances to USCB Quarters
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Georgio Samaha won his opening round match 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 over BYU’s Redd Owen to advance to the quarterfinals of the FLight Bn Bracket at the US Santa Barbara Gaucho open to highlight the day’s activities for UNM. Flight A Singles. Lucca Liu...
golobos.com
Lertsadwattana Wins First Career Title at Ron Moore Intercollegiate
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Jenny Lertsadwattana earned her first collegiate title on Sunday as the New Mexico women’s golf team concluded play at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Lertsadwattana shared medalist honors with Carla Bernat of Tulane as both ended the event at 10-under par.
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico vs. Wyoming
The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network around the country. The Live Stats link is right here and this works on phones or tablets. The game will be on the Lobo Radio Network, via PlayFlyMedia, flagshipped at 770 KKOB/96.3FM. Here is the complete station list:. Albuquerque KKOB-AM 770...
College Football News
Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview
Wyoming vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wyoming (3-3), New Mexico (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
Albuquerque, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
rrobserver.com
Storm girls still unbeaten; Rams, Storm boys duel to draw
A Rio Rancho High School soccer player tries to get the ball past two Storm players, including Aliyah C’de Baca (2), during second-half action Saturday of the Storm’s 2-1 victory at RRHS. The No. 1 CHS girls improved to 14-0-1 overall and 5-0 in 1-5A with the win; the Rams girls slipped to 7-8-1, 1-4. Meanwhile, at Lightning Bolt Stadium, 100 minutes of soccer resulted in the visiting Rams boys and Storm battling to a 2-2 deadlock. RRHS is now 9-3-2 overall and 3-1-1 in 1-5A; the Storm are 8-7-3, 1-2-2 after their second 2-2 draw in a row. (Herron photo)
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area
Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
kunm.org
Reseeding after wildfires is hard. UNM scientists may have a fix.
Only a quarter of seedlings planted after wildfires grow into trees. That’s a challenge forest managers are facing across the Southwest while drought and rising temperatures are causing wildfires to burn hotter and larger. But, one research team at the University of New Mexico may have found a way...
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
rrobserver.com
Gallery: Balloon goes down in Rio Rancho
(Garrison Wells/Observer) Listen to Lance Frances, crew member describe things as the balloon went down. A balloon running low on fuel crash-landed in Rio Rancho in a neighborhood at about Westside Blvd. and Golf Course Road Friday morning. Here’s a slide show of the crash area after first responders arrived....
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
PHOTOS: Albuquerque Box visible during Friday’s Special Shape Rodeo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the green flag was raised on Friday morning, special shapes took off on day 7 of the Balloon Fiesta.
