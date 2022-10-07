Read full article on original website
Related
What Lincoln Riley said after USC beat Washington State to improve to 6-0
USC is 6-0 for the first time in 16 years. The Trojans' 30-14 victory over Washington State on Saturday was another reminder that Lincoln Riley's team can win games in different ways. This time, it was the run game and defense that rose to the occasion. “Really, really tough, hard-fought win,” ...
cougcenter.com
Mistakes kill WSU in 30-14 loss to USC
Good morning. This won’t be the typical good / bad / ugly column that the four of you read on Sundays. There are a few related reasons for that, but the long and short of it is that yours truly spent much of Saturday not watching college football, and much of the Washington State Cougars loss to the USC Trojans was viewed via a cell phone.
USC 30, Washington State 14: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football matchup in LA
The USC Trojans took care of business at home with a 30-14 victory over Washington State on Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Lincoln Riley's Trojans are off to a fast start in 2022, boasting a 6-0 record and a No. 6 national ranking. USC quarterback Caleb Williams vaulted himself back ...
Matt Leinart Names Surprise College Football Team That's In The 'Playoff Conversation'
Don't look now, but Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA are 6-0 after a big win over the Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon. UCLA is finally starting to gain some respect across the country, as a result. Even USC legend Matt Leinart thinks it's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again
Los Alamitos High School (California) junior T.A. Cunningham is back on the sideline Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After visiting USC last weekend for the Arizona State game, Cunningham wanted to see more. The class of 2024 defensive lineman has racked up nearly 60 scholarship ...
Look: UCLA's Crowd For Big Game vs. Utah Is Embarrassing
The UCLA football program has become infamous for its inability to draw a crowd at Rose Bowl Stadium. Despite being 5-0 on the season and ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, the Bruins fanbase failed to fill the stadium for a marquee home matchup against the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday.
Football Fans Are Furious With Awful Targeting Ejection On Saturday Night
Contact football is turning into two-hand touch these days. A Washington State offensive lineman has been ejected from tonight's Washington State game for... blocking a defender. Cougars lineman Grant Stephens leveled a USC defender who was running after WSU quarterback Cam Ward. Refs reviewed the play, called targeting and ejected...
Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message After UCLA's Big Win
UCLA legend Troy Aikman loved what he saw from Chip Kelly and the Bruins this Saturday afternoon. UCLA moved to 6-0 with a big win over the No. 11 Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl today. Aikman calls Utah the "biggest test of the season" and clearly believes Dorian...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County
At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared
FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
Comments / 0