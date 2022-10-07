ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

North Hills school board votes to stop using Indian chief logo

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1kri_0iPWBoO500

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After months of discussion, the North Hills School District has decided to stop using its existing logo that features an Indian chief.

The district's board voted on Thursday to discontinue the use of the logo, but said the name Indians will remain as the name for the school's sports teams.

The district says it will work with a graphic designer to make new logos and images that the district and its sports teams will be and will be posted on the district website before the start of the 2023-24 school year begins.

The district says that signage throughout the district and sports uniforms featuring the existing logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.

The vote to discontinue the use of the logo passed by a vote of 7-2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

After teacher assault, Pittsburgh's Oliver Citywide Academy to implement new safety measures

Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy will roll out enhanced safety measures after a student assaulted a teacher at the school in September. The school will provide two-way radios for every classroom, introduce an additional security guard to the building, revise its enrollment process to review student documentation from previous settings, and designate separate entrances for staff, students and visitors, among other measures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
North Hills, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
North Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
fatherpitt.com

Mellon Hall, Duquesne University

It is surprising to discover, considering how many of his buildings sprouted in other cities, that this is the only building by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in Pittsburgh. (The IBM Building in Allegheny Center was by his architectural firm, but the design was actually by one of his minions in his Chicago office.) It is an unusually long and low building by his standards, but it is otherwise a typical Miesian black box on stilts. Here we see it from across the river with a long lens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Board#Graphic Designer#Logos#Kdka#Indians
WPXI Pittsburgh

Finland pedestrian bridge demolished, Bigelow Boulevard reopens

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m. The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge. “I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report searches for solution to Pittsburgh's lack of public restrooms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association is searching for a solution to the city's lack of public restrooms.  The association partnered with Point Park University on a study to solve the problem and shared their findings during a public forum Thursday.They came up with ideas like opening city parking garage restrooms or even permanent or semi-permanent restrooms called Portland Loos.Those involved with the study say these are both strong possibilities that would improve the viability of downtown, though funding presents the biggest challenge when it comes to making improvements like this.The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association says this would also have a direct impact on those who are homeless and often never have anywhere decent to use the restroom.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
CBS Pittsburgh

Gainey administration removes 60 college credit requirement for entering police academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Gainey administration is removing a barrier to entering the city's police department.Police recruits will no longer have to have 60 college credits completed before joining the city's police academy.The administration says cadets will earn the equivalent of 45 credits through their police academy training, which is enough to be an officer.If officers want to move up to the rank of sergeant or above, they'll have to complete 15 additional credits on their own. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds gather in Downtown Pittsburgh to peacefully protest for abortion rights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds descended upon the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh - including Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey - for a day of peaceful protest supporting reproductive rights for women and constitutional protections for abortion.The Women's Wave demonstration is part of events happening across the country - as part of a nationwide day of protest."We need to come out and stand with choice, but we need to stand with American liberty; the right to choose an abortion is a part of American liberty," said Tracy Baton, Director of Women's March Pittsburgh.The event was organized by Women's March Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Italian heritage group to appeal Columbus statue removal

An Italian heritage group is vowing to appeal a judge’s ruling that Pittsburgh officials can remove a 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus from a city park. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that attorneys for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America have argued that the mayor doesn’t have the power to override an ordinance passed by the city council in 1955 allowing installation of the 800-pound statue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Hispanic Heritage Festival set for this weekend at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Music, food, and more will be on display today at PNC Park. That's the location of the first Hispanic Heritage Festival in Pittsburgh. "When we first moved to Pittsburgh we saw a lack of culture in terms of Hispanic culture," said Benny Ulloa, owner of Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant. " So, we figured we'd bring an event like this which I have seen in other parts of the country."Ulloa said while this is the first festival, it's not the first time they've done something like this. "We first did one of these a few years ago...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Stand Down Pittsburgh' helps local veterans get what they need ahead of the winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold weather is here but not everyone has a warm place to go. On Saturday, the Veteran's Leadership Program was out helping those who served our country prepare for the winter during their 14th annual Stand Down Pittsburgh event. The group provided veterans with a warm breakfast and lunch as well as warm winter clothing. Veterans were also able to get a haircut, take a shower, get a flu shot, register for benefits, and receive employment resources. "It's a great way for the Veterans Leadership Program to connect veterans and service members with any essential services they might need," said Toshua Jarrett, the Chief Development Officer of the VLP. "This is a way to bring the community together to help serve our local veterans in need." This is the Veterans Leadership Program's 40th anniversary. Each year, the group helps out nearly 6,500 veterans and their family.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon

Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
WEXFORD, PA
rmusentrymedia.com

BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business

During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
MOON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy