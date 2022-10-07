North Hills school board votes to stop using Indian chief logo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After months of discussion, the North Hills School District has decided to stop using its existing logo that features an Indian chief.

The district's board voted on Thursday to discontinue the use of the logo, but said the name Indians will remain as the name for the school's sports teams.

The district says it will work with a graphic designer to make new logos and images that the district and its sports teams will be and will be posted on the district website before the start of the 2023-24 school year begins.

The district says that signage throughout the district and sports uniforms featuring the existing logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.

The vote to discontinue the use of the logo passed by a vote of 7-2.