News-Medical.net
Exploring the possibilities of plasma-based therapies for cancer
Exploring the possibilities of atmospheric-pressure plasmas to develop and consolidate new medical therapies is the main objective of the PlasTHER network, an initiative funded by the European Union under the COST Actions. Led by the UPC, the network brings together research groups, the medical community, industry and patient associations from 24 European countries who will work in the coming years to launch new treatments for cancer, tissue regeneration and repair, emerging infectious diseases and others.
News-Medical.net
Study opens up new approaches for treating fatty liver disease
A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
News-Medical.net
Two new studies help improve the understanding of ovarian cancer
Two new discoveries led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators help improve the understanding of what drives the development of ovarian cancer and why some women's tumors do not respond to therapy. Understanding the relationship between molecular profiles and clinical presentation of ovarian cancer not only can help guide the development of...
News-Medical.net
KAUST research could open new avenues for cancer drug development
Precise details of how a master regulator of gene expression binds its activating partner could open new avenues for cancer drug development. The findings reveal how the activating partner, a small cellular metabolite and signaling molecule called PI5P, interacts simultaneously with two different regions of the regulatory protein UHRF1. This shows how, when it comes to the modulation of complex proteins, binding arrangements can take on elaborate multipart forms.
News-Medical.net
CT and MRI scans fail to detect many pancreatic cancer cases, study reveals
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease.
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
News-Medical.net
BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces robust humoral responses independent of the interval between the first two doses
Several severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have emerged due to genomic mutations. These variants have been categorized as variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on the virulence and transmissibility relative to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. Background. VOCs...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
News-Medical.net
Metformin reduces risk of severe COVID-19 in diabetic patients
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains an urgent global public health crisis. Throughout the pandemic, individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, are often at an increased risk of severe COVID-19. In fact, several inflammatory markers...
News-Medical.net
Colonoscopy-screening less effective to prevent patients from dying from colorectal cancer
On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 UEG Week in Vienna. The United European Gastroenterology Week is the leading congress for bowel- and intestinal diseases and gather more than 14.000 participants each year. The full study was...
News-Medical.net
How does the Brain Change as we Age?
Aging is an inevitable facet of life, and yet the biology underlying this actuality remains poorly understood. Despite impacting every organ in the body, aging cannot be attributed simply to a single pathway, and the mechanisms surrounding the significant changes in the brain are less clear. The causes and mechanisms...
News-Medical.net
Brain changes can be studied in very early stages of neurodegenerative diseases
Many changes take place in the brain long before symptoms appear. This has been shown in mice in two studies of prion diseases in which the brain gradually deteriorates. The results suggest that changes can be studied extremely early in the disease process, which is important if we are to develop treatments. The studies have been carried out by researchers at Linköping University, Sweden.
News-Medical.net
Common diabetes medication identified as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
News-Medical.net
Study offers new insights into other melanomas not caused by the effects of UV radiation
A group of researchers based in Brazil and France have managed to discover markers left by exposure to sunlight in the genomes of people who suffer from cutaneous melanoma. An article about the study published in Nature Communications also offers a novel understanding of other melanomas not caused by the effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases
Scientists at Stanford transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, where they grew and formed working connections.
News-Medical.net
Video games may trigger life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias in susceptible children
Electronic gaming can precipitate life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias in susceptible children whose predisposition may have been previously unrecognized, according to a new report in Heart Rhythm, the official journal of the Heart Rhythm Society, the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society, and the Pediatric & Congenital Electrophysiology Society, published by Elsevier. The investigators documented an uncommon, but distinct pattern among children who lose consciousness while playing electronic (video) games.
News-Medical.net
Why structural models of antibody targets are needed
This article describes the state-of-the-art in silico Antibody Structure Modeling workflow used in BIOVIA Discovery Studio® software and illustrates key reasons why structural models of antibody targets are needed. Antibodies are becoming increasingly significant in medical diagnostics and in the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and auto-immune...
News-Medical.net
Women in sub-Saharan Africa continue to have higher risk of death following childbirth, analysis shows
Women in sub-Saharan Africa continue to have an elevated risk of death following childbirth long after the 42-day postpartum limit the WHO uses to define pregnancy-related deaths, a new analysis shows. Researchers analyzed data from 12 sub-Saharan African countries to examine whether the 42-day definition accurately captures deaths following childbirth.
News-Medical.net
Molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir treatments are effective in reducing mortality among high-risk COVID-19 patients
Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, scientists have worked relentlessly to understand different aspects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The results of these studies have led to the identification of several therapeutics for treating patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. For example, the utilization...
