Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Best CPU Deals for Prime Day October: Save on AMD and Intel
We're rounding up the best deals on CPUs.
Digital Trends
The Acer Swift Edge is only a half-inch thick, but still includes an HDMI port
Acer today announced the Swift Edge, the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED professional laptop. The ultraportable weighs a mere 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms), housed in an incredibly svelte 0.51-inch (13mm) ultrathin magnesium-aluminum chassis. That makes it’s one of the thinnest Windows laptops you can buy, despite not compromising on port selection.
Digital Trends
You can grab a great student laptop for only $379 with this Dell deal
Laptops don’t last forever, especially when they’re getting a ton of wear and tear taking them back and forth to school every day. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for student laptop deals, and right now Dell has a deal that might just be too good to pass up. Right now, Dell is selling its Inspiron 15 laptop, which is originally priced at $599, for only $379, saving you an incredible $220. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen since all of the back to school deals came to a close, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up one of these powerful machines.
Toms Hardware
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Review: Zen 4 Has a Pricing Problem
AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X carries a $549 price tag that slots in between Intel's flagship Core i9 and Core i7 chips, but its performance defies the middle ground placement. Given its price point and gaming performance that matches or exceeds Intel's finest, paired with strong performance in desktop PC applications, the Ryzen 9 7900X appears to be a contender for our list of Best CPUs and our CPU Benchmark hierarchy. But there's a lot more at play than just chip pricing.
GeForce RTX 3060 Seemingly Gets Faster GDDR6X Memory
Newegg lists an unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with GDDR6X memory from Lenovo.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS ExpertCenter PN53 announced with AMD Ryzen 6000H APUs and DDR5 RAM in mini-PC form factor
ASUS has announced another ExpertCenter machine, days after introducing a modular desktop PC. Not only is the ExpertCenter PN53 another product in the ExpertCenter, but it is also another member of its mini-PC series. While the machine is rather small, it should pack a punch regardless of the configuration chosen.
ZDNet
The best laptop deals on Amazon right now: Acer Chromebook Spin is just $199
You don't need to wait until Amazon launches the Prime Early Access Sale to snag a great deal on a laptop. While Amazon's new sales event is right around the corner, right now there are great deals to consider on a range of PCs for work and play. See the...
notebookcheck.net
ASUS starts selling Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED in Europe with AMD Ryzen and Intel options from €799
Earlier this year, ASUS announced the Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED, alongside numerous other Vivobook products. For some reason, the company began offering the Vivobook S 14X OLED and Vivobook S 16X OLED in June but has waited until October to bring the Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED to market. Regardless, both models are now available in Europe, starting from €799.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: Purported Founders Edition design surfaces bearing similarities with RTX 3080
NVIDIA is on the verge of releasing the GeForce RTX 4090, making it the first Ada Lovelace-based graphics card to reach the market. For context, the company has also introduced the RTX 4080 12 GB and RTX 4080 16 GB, as well as the RTX 6000 Ada Generation. However, Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) claims to have received information about the GeForce RTX 4070.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is $1,700 off — we’re not kidding
It’s always nice to see great laptop deals on business laptops, especially like one on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, which is competitively priced when you take the discount into account, and in this case, you can grab it from Lenovo for just $999. That’s a huge $1,700 off the $2,699 normal price, and takes a laptop that might have otherwise been overpriced and makes it into something any consumer looking for a business laptop can buy.
The Verge
Samsung and AMD’s profit slump suggests industry trouble for chipmakers
The downturn in the chip industry started in the summer months, as crypto crashes caused blockchain miners to flood the market with previously hard-to-find graphics cards. Almost overnight, demand eased up and caused graphics hardware prices to drop by almost half. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang admitted in August that the company made too many graphics cards that now it has to sell them for less money. But Nvidia isn’t alone in this mess.
TechSpot
Leaked benchmarks show the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB breaking 3GHz
Highly anticipated: A recent Chiphell forum post shows Nvidia's RTX 4080 16GB breaking the 3GHz mark in 3DMark TimeSpy. More impressively, Nvidia's new architecture hit those speeds at its default 320w power limit. If true, the RTX 4080 16GB will offer users access to impressive clock speeds without the 4090's reported power requirements.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA RTX Titan Ada: Four-slot and full AD102 graphics card shelved after melting PSUs
There have been rumours about an RTX 4090 Ti for a while, although NVIDIA has only announced the RTX 4090 and two versions of the RTX 4080 so far. Incidentally, the company is also thought to have the RTX 4070 in the pipeline, as we discussed yesterday. However, Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) claims to have been told information about a new RTX Titan, dubbed the RTX Titan Ada.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Apple’s iPad Mini, the Surface Laptop 4, and more
We start today’s best deals selection with one of the coolest smartphones on the market, as you can currently pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $900. This deal is great because it will get you the 256GB storage version at the same price as the 128GB variant, thanks to the latest 15 percent discount that will get you $160 savings. And to make things even more interesting, you can get an added $526 discount with an eligible trade-in.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | MacBook Pro 13 with Apple M2 SoC and 512GB SSD drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Amazon's current deal for the iconic 13-inch MacBook Pro with the fast Apple M2 processor might be a good choice for buyers who would like to avoid the controversial display notch found on the similarly priced but also passively cooled 2022 MacBook Air. Significant discounts on current Apple products are...
The Verge
Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest asks a difficult question: what’s the best pokémon type?
As lighthearted as the theme of Splatoon 3’s desert island-focused Splatfest was, the game’s next big event may very well tear friends and families apart as players pick sides to answer an impossible question: which pokémon starter type is the best?. Today, Nintendo announced that the next...
