Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Bill would use CMS’s Five-Star system to punish consistently 1-star nursing homes
A bill that would use the federal government’s Five-Star ratings system as a means to identify and punish poor quality nursing homes passed a New Jersey senate committee Thursday, drawing criticism in the process. Two senators who balk at the state funding nursing homes that rate only 1 or...
McKnight's
NASL becomes ADVION in ‘inspired’ move; home health, outpatient services gain focus
WASHINGTON, DC — The National Association for the Support of Long-Term Care officially became ADVION Sunday night when the association of ancillary services providers unveiled its new name and expanded focus at its annual meeting. Long respected for its astute advocacy work on behalf of skilled nursing ancillary services...
McKnight's
Nursing homes face ‘sustainability’ challenge after sector loses 7% of nursing hours, despite doubled agency use
Median operating margins for skilled nursing facilities dropped in 2021 from 2020 levels — both when factoring with and without public health emergency funding — according to the 37th SNF Cost Comparison and Industry Trends Report delivered by accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen on Friday. That is just one ominous...
Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan
Rate hikes of more than 20% approved last month for county and local workers are pushing local officials to consider other insurers. The post Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Comments / 0