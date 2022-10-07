Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Hawaii 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)
Guide to Hawaii: how to get there and where to stay, what to see and where to sunbathe. The most interesting in Hawaii: fresh reviews and photos, places to see, branded entertainment and beaches. Hawaii is the largest, but very sparsely populated island of the archipelago. The main cities visited...
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest- and lowest-priced states
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
maketimetoseetheworld.com
15+ TOP Things to Do in Maui (Perfect for first-time visitors!)
Our Ultimate Maui Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money saving tips and the best things to do in Maui, Hawai’i. Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian island and is known for its stunning beaches, view of...
Showers to increase in the days ahead
Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week.
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Can you confidently drive in the rain in Hawaii?
It's officially Hawaii rainy season so it's a good idea to make sure your car is ready for the uptick in wet weather.
LIST: Top 5 waterfront restaurants on Oahu
Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and picture-perfect waterfront views to make your weekend great.
A third of Honolulu’s hurricane shelters not up to par
More than a third of Honolulu's hurricane emergency shelters were not up to par, according to the latest assessment by the city. That's left some communities without a shelter for miles.
mauinow.com
Maui boaters blast state cutting spigots at harbors, urge water enforcement instead
Local recreational boaters said water spigot reductions at state harbors are fueling frustrations over water distribution — especially when thirsty hotel users continue to irrigate their properties. “The better question to ask is if I know any boat owners that are happy about it,” Maui boater Brian Yoshikawa said...
KITV.com
Restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits - officials believe this boost local economy
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting on Monday. The city approved sidewalk dining for a two-year trial program - officials believe this will boost the local economy while giving diners another option for eating out. "Any opportunity you get to eat outside is great...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
HFD rescues swimmer off the shore of Aulani
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a swimmer who was on the rocks in the channel near the Aulani Disney Resort in Kapolei.
The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Honolulu Community Services Director Anton Krucky
Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board spoke Tuesday with Anton Krucky, the third director of the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services under Mayor Rick Blangiardi. This interview has been edited for length and clarity and for stories. Krucky began with an overview of his department, which has five divisions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
Blood Bank Hawaii greatly in need of O- type blood
Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for volunteers to donate their blood due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.
KITV.com
Animal surrenders increasing across all islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of animal surrenders across the islands is increasing exponentially. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Developers break ground on new Oahu solar farm that will collect energy, but also store it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new solar farm coming to Oahu will provide a new source of electricity to consumers — even after the sun goes down. The Kupono Solar and Battery Storage project will be located on 131 acres of military land in Ewa. It will eventually be large enough to power 10,000 homes.
KITV.com
Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Yan's Shrimp Market was issued a green placard on Wednesday, October 5, after receiving a red placard on October 4. The Department of Health's Food Safety Branch sent out a statement to confirm that they incorrectly identified Yan's Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike Street, had received a red placard on October 4.
Hawaii’s East-West Center ‘Is Undergoing A Renaissance’ With More Eyes On Pacific Affairs
The U.S. government’s growing focus on the Pacific region is raising the profile of the East-West Center, the decades-old Honolulu-based educational institution that spent years defending its multimillion dollar congressional budget appropriation but now may be on the cusp of receiving a significant increase in federal funding. It’s a...
Advisory: No swimming or snorkeling at these Kauai beaches
This advisory is in effect for Friday, Oct. 7.
