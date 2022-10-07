Read full article on original website
Local residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination
OAHU (KITV)- It's been ONE YEAR since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. Song rang out through the air of what looked like a protest outside the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The translation of the words are “water is life”. That means a lot to those there who were speaking out against how fuel has leaked out of the Navy's Red Hill Fuel storage facility into the water supply.
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
HFD rescues swimmer off the shore of Aulani
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a swimmer who was on the rocks in the channel near the Aulani Disney Resort in Kapolei.
Blood Bank Hawaii greatly in need of O- type blood
Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for volunteers to donate their blood due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.
Showers to increase in the days ahead
Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week.
DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
In an effort to boost business, outdoor dining permits to be available to Honolulu restaurants
Starting on Monday, Oahu restaurants can begin applying for outdoor dining permits. The city has approved sidewalk dining for a two year trial program. Restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits - officials believe this boost local economy. Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting on Monday. The...
Weather anchor Malika Dudley welcomes new addition to her family (and ours)
HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) - Meteorologist Malika Dudley and husband Kaimi Judd welcomed their third child on September 23, 2022 in Honolulu. Hulali (Lala) Rose Toumia Judd was born at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, the hospital her great-great-grandfather helped to found. She weighed 8 lbs. 9.2 oz. and was 21 inches long.
Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers
HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
Wahiawa fire under control, road now open
Kaukonahua Road is blocked in both directions near Wilikina Drive due to a fire in North Shore, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Animal surrenders increasing across all islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of animal surrenders across the islands is increasing exponentially. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
Appointments canceled at Tripler Army Medical Center due to main break
Tripler Army Medical Center said because of a water main break at the medical center, they have canceled all appointments for the day.
Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
A third of Honolulu’s hurricane shelters not up to par
More than a third of Honolulu's hurricane emergency shelters were not up to par, according to the latest assessment by the city. That's left some communities without a shelter for miles.
Keep out: Aggressive shark sighted at Makaha Beach
For the latest information on ocean conditions and safety protocols, visit the nearest lifeguard.
Hawaii’s East-West Center ‘Is Undergoing A Renaissance’ With More Eyes On Pacific Affairs
The U.S. government’s growing focus on the Pacific region is raising the profile of the East-West Center, the decades-old Honolulu-based educational institution that spent years defending its multimillion dollar congressional budget appropriation but now may be on the cusp of receiving a significant increase in federal funding. It’s a...
Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
