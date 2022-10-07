Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWichita, KS
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
wichitabyeb.com
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited
We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
Kansas felon accused of fentanyl distribution
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment Thursday charging a Kansas man with drug trafficking related offenses, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intention to distribute a controlled...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement
Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
One dead in downtown Wichita fire
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
KWCH.com
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
abc17news.com
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
Kan. deputy completing first week of work alone dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, Bel Aire, was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile west of Northwest Wichita and Maize responding to a disturbance, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
KWCH.com
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | October 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for October. This month’s guide has been sponsored by FioRito Ristorante. Big thanks to FioRito Ristorante for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
Beer Freedom: Butler County businesses push for ballot measure to reassess food sales rule
This November, Butler County voters will have the opportunity to keep or rescind a 1986 rule affecting all public eateries, bars and breweries.
Deputy killed in crash in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County Sheriff confirms a deputy has died and another person is in critical condition following a crash in northwest Sedgwick County on Friday night.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Teen shaken after board pierces Jeep’s windshield at 55 mph
WICHITA, Kan. — A piece of lumber missed a teen’s head by inches after it impaled her windshield driving home from school on Tuesday. According to KWCH, Michael Jones saw the shaken teen on the side of the road and pulled over to help. He said the wooden board was about 14 inches wide and had pierced the windshield just under the rearview mirror.
3 in the Community: El Dorado
KSN News headed to El Dorado to learn more about what the community has to offer as part of our 3 in the Community initiative.
KWCH.com
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
3 in the Community: Rose Hill
KSN News headed to Rose Hill to learn more about what the community has to offer as part of our 3 in the Community initiative.
Sedgwick County Deputy involved in fatal Wichita crash
Emergency crews responded to a crash in northwest Wichita. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of 29th and 136th.
