Help support Safety Street, Detroit Mercy’s annual trick-or-treat event, by donating candy and sweets to ensure a fun, safe and successful time for our community. All candy donations should be delivered to the Student Union’s lower level Monday through Thursday from Oct. 10-20. Donations will be accepted by Student Life until Oct. 20 at noon. The largest donation will be awarded a Safety Street T-shirt from Student Life for each participant.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO