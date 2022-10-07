ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneytips.com

Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing

Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
Tri-City Herald

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer

Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
