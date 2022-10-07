Brand-New, Immersive Attraction Inspired by Disney’s “Encanto” & Other Films Opening December 2022

Read full article on original website
EPCOT’s “Future World Hotel”: New Permit Filed May Give Clues about Disney’s Next Resort Hotel Annoucement
A permit has been filed by Buena Vista Construction Company at Disney World in Orange County, Florida, and the address on the permit is reigniting the excitement over the prospect that Disney’s prepping to break ground on EPCOT’s once-talked about “Future World Hotel” inside the gates at Disney World’s second park.
A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House
NEW YORK (AP) — Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. But for the first time, Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy O. Disney, has put her views into the medium the Mouse House was built on: a movie. In the new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. As one of the company’s most prominent and outspoken critics — one who happens to be from within the Disney family — Disney lays out an unflattering portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on minimum-wage salaries. “They have gone the way of most every other company in this country. They started with a bigger idea of themselves than that,” Disney said in an interview. “The Walt Disney Co. was better. It was kinder, it was gentler. It was a human company. “We have lost the plot,” said Disney.
Disney World’s Time is Running Short, & It’s Time to Make Good on Those Parks Promises
The sands in the hourglass are running low, and Disney World is almost out of time if the Resort intends to make good on several of its parks promises to Guests, as the year is quickly drawing to a close. In early 2020, Disney Parks execs had a difficult task...
TikToker Brings Up “Biggest Issue” About Reservation System That Could Be Dangerous For Some Guests
When Disney theme parks reopened after the forced COVID closure, there were a lot of things that were different. One of the biggest changes was that Guests could no longer visit the Parks on a whim. In order to visit places like Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure, Guests now need to pick a date they want to go to, select which Park they want to visit and make a reservation. This change has been very controversial, leaving many Guests frustrated, but it looks like the reservation system isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
Give Kids the World’s Night of a Million Lights Returns at a New Location for 2022
Give Kids the World has announced they will be producing Night of a Million Lights again, but in a new location for 2022. Earlier this year, the nonprofit organization said they would not be able to hold the event because the village was fully reopening. Night of a Million Lights...
Guest Slammed For Hoarding EPCOT 40th Merchandise
For just over one year, Walt Disney World Resort has been celebrating its 50th anniversary. There have been a ton of new food offerings, new nighttime shows, and a lot of great new merchandise. However, Magic Kingdom is not the only theme park that has an anniversary. On October 1, 2022, EPCOT also celebrated 40 years of making magic.
‘Disney Animation Immersive Experience’ Coming Soon, First Stops in Toronto & Cleveland
Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh experience, has teamed up with Walt Disney Animation Studios to create the “Disney Animation Immersive Experience.”. The experience will debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022 before moving to Cleveland in February 2023. It’s described as “a sensory...
New Disney 100th Anniversary Little Golden Books Set Coming Soon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Random House is releasing a new Little Golden Books set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Disney’s 100th Anniversary Boxed Set of 12 Little Golden Books – $64.99. The boxset includes...
2022 Christmas Guide to Animal Kingdom
Heri ya Krismasi (merry Christmas) and शुभ दीवाली (happy Diwali)! Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates not one but two holidays at Christmas! In Africa, you’ll find traditional Christmas celebrations, but in Asia, you’ll find Diwali celebrations, as Christmas is not typically celebrated in Asia. Discovery Island remains natural and celebrates a nature-inspired winter!
Alejandro G. Iñárritu On His Career & Challenging Cinematic Conventions With ‘Bardo’ — London Film Festival
The strengths and possibilities of cinematic language were heavy on Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s mind as he sat down for a keynote ‘screen talk’ at the London Film Festival on Sunday afternoon. The director is in London to screen his latest film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. The keynote opened with Iñárritu offering a survey of his career, during which he highlighted the importance of rhythm and sound in how he crafts the visual grammar in his stories. “Rhythm is god. I think that there is nothing that is without rhythm that can survive,” he said. “The rhythm of the...
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
Complete Guide to Christmas at EPCOT!
EPCOT is always my favorite Park but once a year it transforms into something truly special. Christmas at EPCOT sparkles and shines in all of the right ways. Where Magic Kingdom is about all of the wonder and magic, EPCOT is about tradition and splendor. The International Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’S main draw and, I think, most immersive festival. There’s just so much to do and unlike some of the others, it’s not just about spending money on food. Let’s dive in and check out what the Park is doing for this year’s festival:
Avatar: The Way of Water Producer Jon Landau Reveals 'Most of The First Act is Complete'
At a press conference during the Busan International Film Festival, Avatar: The Way of Water Producer Jon Landau revealed most of the first act of the film has been completed, and most of the film has also already been designed. Originally, the film was planned for release back in December...
Shareable Meals at Disney World: Part 2
We are back with more shareable Disney dining hacks for those looking to save some cash. Maybe cutting dining costs is key to affording your Walt Disney World vacation. Maybe you are splurging on a deluxe Disney Resort and need to recoup some cash in the dining department. Or maybe you want to combat inflation and reduce food waste by staying conscious about how much food you purchase at Disney World. We are back with more tips on shareable food at Walt Disney World Parks, Resort, and Disney Springs.
Domee Shi and Rising Animators Honored at Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch Event
Domee Shi and six of Variety’s animation honorees gathered at this year’s Variety 10 Animators to Watch event, presented by Nickelodeon, on Thursday night. The in-person awards ceremony and cocktail reception took place at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., where fellow creatives and representatives in the animation space celebrated this year’s class of rising storytellers. The honorees in attendance included Fawn Veerasunthorn, Arthur Fong, Shea Fontana, Sergio Valdivia, Natasha Kline and Juston Gordon-Montgomery. Pixar Animation Studios filmmaker Shi received the 2022 Creative Impact in Animation award. “It’s pretty surreal that stories about dumpling infanticide and magical, furry, Canadian...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Delivers Double Win for Disney+ on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Charts
While the sequel lands at No. 1, its 1993 predecessor was the second-most streamed movie of last weekend. It might be time for Disney to pencil in “Hocus Pocus 3” on its production calendar already. And based on how “How Pocus 2” performed for Disney+ in its debut weekend, there probably won’t be a 29-year gap between movies, either.
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
Disney’s Sports Betting Deal Could Be Worth An Astonishing $3 BILLION
Late last year, it was reported that Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek was aggressively pursuing deals to bring sports betting to The Walt Disney Company. Sports betting is an ever-growing industry — becoming more popular each year — and generates billions of dollars in revenue. Bob Chapek is known as a man who is focused on making money for Disney and its shareholders any way he can, so entering into the arena of sports betting — especially with Disney’s ownership of ESPN — makes a lot of sense.
