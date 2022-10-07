Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/9): UNI, Creighton, Missouri, Northwest, K-State all winners
(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa, Creighton, Missouri, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas State grabbed wins in women’s regional college soccer on Sunday.
kmaland.com
College Football (10/8): Cyclones, Hawkeyes lose tight defensive struggles
(KMAland) -- The Iowa State and Iowa offenses struggled in tight losses while K-State and IWCC were winners and UNI, Drake, Northwest, Missouri and Kansas also lost in regional college football on Saturday. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) & Iowa State (3-3, 0-3): Iowa State dropped a third straight Big 12...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/7): ISU, Creighton, UNI, Drake all winners
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton, UNI and Drake all picked up wins in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 9-6 loss to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football lost to Illinois, 9-6, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the Hawkeyes’ first loss to the Illini since 2008. Neither team scored a touchdown in Saturday’s game. Illinois Fabrizio Pinton went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts. Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens missed his first field goal of the season on Saturday, going 2-for-3.
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Saturday, October 8th
(KMAland) -- A busy Saturday of volleyball with some cross country, golf, football, softball and swimming mixed in. Check out the full schedule below. AT Kearney, Missouri (Platte Valley) KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Iowa State Golf (B) KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. Lutheran North at Maryville. KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE. Benton Tournament. POOL B.
footballscoop.com
Despite dismal performance, Iowa AD gives offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz a vote of confidence
To examine Iowa football is to exercise a study in contrasts. Is this a national championship contender held back by a worst-in-class offense? Or is it a 2-10 team propped up by a nationally elite defense?. The biggest mystery of all is this: How can the football experts in the...
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (10/8): LC takes 5th in Johnston
(Johnston) -- Lewis Central swimming finished fifth out of nine teams at the Johnston Invitational on Saturday. The Titans posted 116 points. Kylee Brown led the Titans with a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (29.00) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.33). Abraham Lincoln finished eighth with 43 points. View the full...
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa Class 2A Week 7 (10/7): Red Oak falls to Clarke
(KMAland) -- Clarinda outscored Des Moines Christian while Red Oak dropped one to Clarke in Class 2A football on Friday. Find the complete recap from Clarinda’s shootout win over Des Moines Christian at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Clarke 20 Red Oak 6. Clarke scored the final 14...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
KELOLAND TV
20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found, 19 of which were successfully rescued, in a roach-infested, trash and feces-filled Iowa apartment Tuesday. The Animal Rights League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation...
kjan.com
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
iheart.com
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
KCCI.com
Political analysts expect more mudslinging in the Axne-Nunn race after KCCI debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Political analysts in Des Moines say the KCCI District 3 debate between Rep. Cindy Axne and challenger Zach Nunn was a heated one, and we should expect more mudslinging as we inch closer to Election Day. "This was a historically nasty debate," KCCI Political Analyst...
