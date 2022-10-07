ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fox News

Bill Maher: Liberals shouldn't 'hate' Pence, McConnell, Barr since they accepted Biden's election victory

"Real Time" host Bill Maher urged liberals to not "hate" the Republicans who, despite political differences, accepted President Biden's election victory. During a panel discussion Friday night, Maher decried polling that shows a growing number of Americans, particularly young Americans, believe a civil war and political violence is acceptable and that some on both sides of the aisle believe it's "time to split" the country by party.
