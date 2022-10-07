CNN — The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized -- by a 17-foot statue in Alberta, Canada. The Cheetos brand erected the statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto, complete with orange fingertips, in Cheadle, Alberta. The community was chosen because of its name's similarity to "cheetle," the company's official name for Cheeto dust, according to a news release from Cheetos.

