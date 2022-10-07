Read full article on original website
theithacan.org
Football rolls past Rochester in Liberty League win
The No. 12 Ithaca College football team defeated the University of Rochester Yellowjackets 56–10 Oct. 8 at Butterfield Stadium on Oct. 8. The victory improves the team’s record to 5–0 on the season. The Bombers continued to impress offensively, recording 330 rushing yards and 193 passing yards....
LaNorris Sellers Throws Eight Touchdowns in One Half in Front of Dino Babers
Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers put on a show Friday night in front of his future coaches. Orange head coach Dino Babers and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck were in attendance for South Florence's win over 63-0 win over Wilson. Sellers was spectacular despite playing only one half of ...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Students protest against East Gym dress code
Binghamton University students gathered at the East Gym to protest its dress code this past Friday. The protest took place just outside the front doors of the East Gym, with students from a variety class years present. Students used posters and speeches to share their opinions on the dress code — which students claim recently begun to be enforced — while also collecting signatures for a petition. The Home Box Office (HBO), who were in the process of filming a different program, was also present to capture the event.
theithacan.org
LGBTQ center to hold student events for history month
In honor of LGBTQ+ history month, the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach & Services is planning four events for students during October 2022. The events include a queer storytelling workshop led by multidisciplinary artist Cai Quirk on Oct. 11, a talk from a transgender activist Paisley Currah about his new book Oct. 12, a student-led panel about asexuality on Oct. 24 and queer Halloween trivia Oct. 31. The center has been a resource for students at the college for 21 years and has helped make the college a more inclusive space for LGBTQ+ students.
12th annual Oktoberfest returns to Elmira Heights
Continuing with the event-packed October weekends, the 12th annual Elmira Heights Oktoberfest took over the Village on October 8.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
waer.org
La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says
A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
wellsvillesun.com
Have you visited Giant Food Mart’s deli department lately ?
Owner Nick Kusmierski talks about new equipment, menu items, and great jobs. In Wellsville and Cuba, big changes at Giant Food Mart is community news. Earlier this year, when the stores installed new deep fryers and announced a new fish fry, it was one of the biggest stories of the week!!
NewsChannel 36
Pumpkin Express returns for 7th annual fundraising celebration
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over the Twin Tiers could enjoy a train ride and more on Saturday at the Pumpkin Express. Everyone who went got a free train ride with the Sullivan Railroad. Parents and kids could also enjoy live animals, entertainment, and a variety of vendors outside the Horseheads American Legion. The fundraising event was organized by The Rotary Sunrise Club of Chemung County, which plans to use the event in giving back to the community. The Express returned in 2022 after COVID canceled the event over the last two years.
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Two-family home in Caneadea, slideshow and gallery
This well-maintained, 2 family home is a great investment property or use as your primary residence. The first story apartment has over 1,400 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The living room is open to the dining room and leads into the eat-in kitchen. There is an extra room off the kitchen that is perfect for a walk-in pantry. Also includes a large laundry room with access to the back deck. The second story apartment has its own private entrance, and includes 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a full bath and laundry room.
westsidenewsny.com
Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen
On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
theithacan.org
Free speech activity causes mixed reactions from campus
Ithaca College students engaged in heated discussions Oct. 5 on the academic quad outside of Campus Center around a free speech ball set up by the college’s Young Americans for Liberty (ICYAL) chapter. Senior Caroline Peyron, president of ICYAL, said the activity was meant to remind students about their...
New business coming to old Number 5 building
A new business, called The Simply Space, is moving into the first level of the iconic Number 5 firehouse building on the South Side of Binghamton.
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
wellsvillesun.com
Public Notices for local municipalities
Town and school board notices for Burns, Wellsville, Wayland, and Genesee Valley School District. Notice of Public Hearing for Proposed Local Law No. 4. There will be a public hearing before the Town Board at the Town of Burns Town Hall, 87 Main Street, Canaseraga, NY regarding the Proposed Local Law No. 4 for the Administration And Enforcement Of The NYS Uniform Code & Energy Code and the SEQRA review for the Proposed Local Law is set for the 12th day of October 2022 at 7:15 pm.
13 WHAM
13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge
Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
