NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Close Out Preseason with 3-1 Win over Rangers
Mathew Barzal, Kieffer Bellows and Zach Parise score as Ilya Sorokin backstops Isles to win. The New York Islanders won their preseason finale on Saturday night in a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at UBS Arena. Kieffer Bellows, Mathew Barzal and Zach Parise (PPG) each scored for the...
NHL
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) Five Takeaways from Lou Lamoriello's Preseason Press Conference. The Islanders GM offered insights and injury updates as team announces 23-man roster. After announcing the team's 23-man roster on Monday evening, New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Off...
NHL
NHL opening night rosters for 2022-23 season
With the NHL opening the season in North America on Tuesday, here are opening-night rosters that have been announced by teams as of Monday evening:. Nathan Beaulieu, Simon Benoit, Max Comtois, Jamie Drysdale, Cam Fowler, Derek Grant, John Gibson, Adam Henrique, Max Jones, John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Brett Leason, Isac Lundestrom, Mason McTavish, Pavol Regenda, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakob Silfverberg, Anthony Stolarz, Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, Colton White, Trevor Zegras.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Holtz Shines in Preseason Win Over Bruins – 10/8/22
Preseason is officially in the books for the New Jersey Devils as they beat the Boston Bruins last night to improve to a record of 5-2-0. Both Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek were awarded ice time in the crease and played well, which provided fans with even more confidence in the team’s netminders as the regular season is set to begin. Let’s break down all of last night’s action starting with the players who made up the roster.
NHL
The Wrap: Shorthanded Coyotes Fall to Canucks in Vancouver
Arizona wraps up its preseason schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boise on Saturday. Missing the top-five returning scorers in their lineup, the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-0 to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at Rogers Arena. The Coyotes were without forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Travis Boyd, Lawson Crouse, and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere in their second-to-last game of the preseason.
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster
Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday. The Wings got to 23 by...
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Maple Leafs Place Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette and Victor Mete on Waivers, Denis Malgin Makes Team
Denis Malgin appears to have made the cut as the waivers-eligible player remains on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster ahead of Monday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline.
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
NHL
BLOG: Oilers ready to meet lofty expectations
EDMONTON, AB - Preseason is over, now it's time to turn the expectations into a reality. There is a lot of hype surrounding this year's iteration of the Edmonton Oilers, and for good reason. The team is coming off their highest point total since the 1980's dynasty years, they two perennial Hart Trophy candidates on the roster, and they are coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Active roster features 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders. The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain...
Yardbarker
Golden Knights have new coach, hope to open strong vs. Kings
The Bruce Cassidy era of Las Vegas hockey begins Tuesday night when the Vegas Golden Knights open their 2022-23 campaign in Los Angeles against the Kings. Cassidy was fired by the Boston Bruins following a fourth-place Atlantic Division finish and a 107-point season that ended with a seven-game Eastern Conference first-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, He takes over for Peter DeBoer, now the coach of the Dallas Stars.
NHL
Lightning statement on Ian Cole
The Tampa Bay Lightning today issued the following statement Sunday regarding defenseman Ian Cole. "The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation. Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation. No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time."
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray to Start Season Opener Against Canadiens, Ilya Samsonov to Start Against Capitals on Thursday
Matt Murray will get the first chance to stake his claim for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net when the club opens their regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. “We really wanted Murray to get the first game and just get rolling,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe...
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
NHL
CANUCKS CONFIRM 2022.23 OPENING DAY ROSTER
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin confirmed today the club's opening day roster for the 2022.23 NHL season. The Canucks' first game is Wednesday, October 12 against the Edmonton Oilers (7:00pm PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 650), as they begin a season-opening five-game road trip. Vancouver's home opener will take place at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 22 versus the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00pm PT.
NHL
On the Mend: Marchand, McAvoy, Hall Talk Recoveries
But for now, he has no choice. The winger is entering his fourth month of rehab after undergoing double hip arthroscopy and labral repair on May 27. The original timeline for recovery was set at roughly six months, which would have him back in uniform around Thanksgiving, a target date that he still has his sights fully set on.
NHL
Five players assigned to Laval Rocket
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens assigned five players to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday. Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen, defensemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and goaltender Cayden Primeau will join head coach Jean-François Houle's contingent. The Canadiens have until 5:00 p.m. ET to submit their opening night...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
