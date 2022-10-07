ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Huskers double-digit underdogs to Purdue on opening lines

Nebraska has won two in a row but Purdue is feeling pretty good about itself right now. And the oddsmakers are obviously feeling really good about Purdue too. We'll see where the line travels, but some opening line set by oddsmakers on early Sunday afternoon had the Boilermakers favored by as many as 13 1/2 points over Nebraska. Other notable lines were not showing such an initial wide spread. The Circa Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook, for example, had Purdue favored by 11.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska Athletics Official Leaving to Help Launch NIL Collective

Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to the University of Nebraska as its head football coach, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. As reported by The Columbus Telegram, Davison, along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, on...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week

1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

College Football (10/7): Husker rally for win at Rutgers

(Piscataway) -- Nebraska scored the final 14 points of the game in taking a 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night in regional college football. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) had three interceptions on defense while Casey Thompson threw for 232 yards and two passing touchdowns with one each to Trey Palmer and Travis Vokolek.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game

Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Football: A No. 3 Woodbury Central at Tri-Center

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email us at fullerdigitalsolutions@gmail.com.
MOVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland XC (10/8): Platte Valley's Wray takes sixth at Kearney

(Kearney) -- The Platte Valley girls and boys ran at the Kearney Invitational on Saturday. Mya Wray had a sixth-place finish in the girl’s race for Platte Valley, which had 158 points and took seventh. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
VALLEY, NE
kmaland.com

Harlan makes statement with rout of ADM in top five clash

(Harlan) -- The KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan Cyclones looked every bit the part of a top-ranked squad Friday. The Cyclones' offensive attack was a well-oiled machine in their dominant 42-7 win over 3A No. 3 ADM. "I think our kids played hard," Coach Todd Bladt said. "They believed...
HARLAN, IA
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
kmaland.com

2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 7

(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
RED OAK, IA

