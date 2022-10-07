To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HAMMER TIME. The big-ticket fall auctions of modern and contemporary art in New York are approaching, and today Sotheby’s uncorked news of one of its choice offerings: 90 works from the collection of David Solinger, the lawyer and Whitney Museum president who died in 1996. It is estimated to haul in $100 million. Angelica Villa has the story in ARTnews. The material, which is being sold by Solinger’s family, includes a 1927 Pablo Picasso portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter (top estimate: $20 million) and a 1950 Willem de Kooning ($25 million). Also present are pieces by Jean Dubuffet, Joan Miró, and many more. Here’s...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO