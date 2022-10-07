Read full article on original website
Till review – sensitive Emmett Till drama aims to educate and honor
From the first scene, Till is haunted with grief. Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) sits in the front seat of a car with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler). The camera swirls up and around the smiling pair – director Chinonye Chukwu’s camera often orbits Mamie, the center of a universe of loss – as an upbeat 50s song blares from the radio. They laugh along, then the music sours and distorts as if in a horror movie, the sound warped by future sadness. It’s 1955, weeks before Emmett’s murder by two white men in Mississippi, and this memory will be one of the last.
MIM to display crystal flute by same maker as flute played by Lizzo at LoC
Under the rotunda at the Library of Congress this week, multi-Grammy award winning artist Lizzo played the flute, the instrument that's been part of her identity since she was a little girl.
PBS' 'Making Black America' details thriving while excluded
America slammed the door in the face of Black progress time after time, and time after time African Americans responded by thriving in a society of their own making.When Black doctors were excluded from the American Medical Association, they formed the National Medical Association in 1895. Black colleges, businesses, social groups and even fashion shows grew as alternatives to whites-only institutions and activities.The result was a parallel “sepia world” in which Black lives and culture could flourish despite entrenched racism, says filmmaker and scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., who celebrates a history of resilience in “Making Black America: Through...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Yale Daily News
Federal judges boycott Yale law grads, citing free speech concerns
Yale Law School graduates can cross a few clerkships from their list of job prospects next summer. U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho called for a boycott of hiring law clerks from Yale in a speech to a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky on Sep. 29. Ho — who was appointed by former United States President Donald Trump — cited concerns about free speech, saying Yale tolerates “cancel culture,” especially against conservatives.
Photographer Sonia Handelman Meyer Dies at 102, Data Shows Huge NFT Drop, and More: Morning Links for September 29, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HAMMER TIME. The big-ticket fall auctions of modern and contemporary art in New York are approaching, and today Sotheby’s uncorked news of one of its choice offerings: 90 works from the collection of David Solinger, the lawyer and Whitney Museum president who died in 1996. It is estimated to haul in $100 million. Angelica Villa has the story in ARTnews. The material, which is being sold by Solinger’s family, includes a 1927 Pablo Picasso portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter (top estimate: $20 million) and a 1950 Willem de Kooning ($25 million). Also present are pieces by Jean Dubuffet, Joan Miró, and many more. Here’s...
Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’ Breaks Down Late ‘60s Program To Suppress Urban Unrest, Which Echoes Today
A phony pawn shop. A fake liquor store. A village made up of one faux storefront after another, like something from a Hollywood backlot. What was this strange, ersatz Main Street erected on an army base in Virginia in 1967? A place dubbed “Riotsville.” Contemporary America has forgotten about it, but decades ago the U.S. military assembled a mock town where law enforcement and military personnel could engage in a sort of pantomime – rehearsing how to successfully suppress an urban riot. It wasn’t an abstract exercise. The training ground was constructed in direct response to revolts that had erupted in...
Yale Daily News
Inaugural award celebrates faculty entrepreneurs
More and more Yale faculty are dipping their toes in the world of entrepreneurship. Yale Ventures, a University initiative launched earlier this year to promote entrepreneurship, celebrated the recipients of its inaugural Faculty Innovation Awards at the Greenberg Center on Monday. The award honors faculty members who have launched a new startup and raised at least $1 million in investment capital within the past year.
Japanese avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi dies at 89
TOKYO — (AP) — Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89. Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died Friday, according to...
Glenda Jackson Narrated LGBTQ Film ‘The Microcosm’ to Open at Queer Britain – Global Bulletin
RELEASE Maureen Duffy‘s 1966 book “The Microcosm” has been adapted as a film featuring two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson. In 1966 London, when homosexuality was still criminalized, The Gateways club in Chelsea offered a haven for women to dance, express themselves and love who they want. In the book, based on her own experience, Duffy examined if this gay bar, and those like it, really offered the freedom its patrons crave. In the film, Jackson, along with director Joe Ingham, draw parallels between the past and the present and explore the uncomfortable paradox that exists within queer spaces. The Cheerio production featuring...
