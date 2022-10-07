Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Lakes Area United Way Chili Cook-Off Returns to Westgate Mall
Signs of cold weather are on the way in Minnesota and with that, the fall season always brings great smells of baking and cooking. After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakes Area United Way Chili cook-off returned to the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. Lakes Area United Way...
lptv.org
Brainerd Receiving Funding for City Revitalization Projects
At their latest meeting, Brainerd’s Economic Development Authority discussed new funding from the Initiative Foundation to help revitalize the city. The Main Street Revitalization Economic Program is a grant program provided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) that offers funds to organizations around the state. The program gave funds to the Initiative Foundation, who in turn allocated $765,600 to Brainerd to go towards 33 projects involving housing, landscaping and streetscaping, small businesses, and child care.
lptv.org
North Country Trail Association Holds Annual Conference in Walker
Education, entertainment, and the environment were at the center of the annual North Country Trail Association conference in Walker this year. With over 200 participants joining in workshops and on the hiking trails, members took part in the five-day celebration of this nationally recognized landmark. It’s a trail that spans...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Brainerd High School Student Arrested for Making Threat Against School
Earlier Friday morning, a student at Brainerd High School advised a teacher they were going to shoot up the school. A subsequent investigation by the school’s SRO led to a petition being filed in Juvenile Court for the charge of a Threat of Mass Violence of a School. As...
Comments / 0