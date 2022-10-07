ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

94.5 KATS

2 Great Places to Get Korean Snacks in Yakima

If your child is into K-Pop like my 11-year-old daughter Willow, then they are probably on the hunt for some Korean snacks. They watch kids eating them on TikTok and YouTube. Typically in Washington state, you have to drive to a major city like Seattle to get some hard-to-find Korean snacks. Asian stores like Uwajimaya and H Mart are the best places on the Westside to find them but we wanted to know, are there any places in Yakima to get your K-Pop snack fix? You betcha!
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley

Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
94.5 KATS

100 Money Making Job Opportunities in Yakima to Apply For Now!

Congratulations to those receiving their well-earned social security checks! For the rest of us, it's still about making sure we can pay the bills, and having a job always helps! Are you searching for a position in the Yakima Valley? See the list below and keep me posted with updates for the local positions you'd like filled!
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Talk KIT

The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima

It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Memorial on Lockdown After Dangerous Exposure

Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were called to a room at the hospital where someone was smoking an unknown substance. Police say nurses in the room started to feel the impact of what they thought could have been fentanyl. An officer...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Road Work Underway Closes Parts of Summitview Avenue

Major work on Summitview Avenue starts this week. City officials say during the week of October 10th, intermittent single lane closures will occur on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project day work hours of 7:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Community Policy