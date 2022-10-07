Read full article on original website
If your child is into K-Pop like my 11-year-old daughter Willow, then they are probably on the hunt for some Korean snacks. They watch kids eating them on TikTok and YouTube. Typically in Washington state, you have to drive to a major city like Seattle to get some hard-to-find Korean snacks. Asian stores like Uwajimaya and H Mart are the best places on the Westside to find them but we wanted to know, are there any places in Yakima to get your K-Pop snack fix? You betcha!
Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
Nationally, about 400 positions go unfilled every year.
The deadly shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer in February helped spur employees to form a union. | Guest Opinion
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
SUNNYSIDE — For years, a wooden fence on Harrison Avenue was covered by gang graffiti and tags. Today, a painting of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo presides as the center of a mural that stretches along the fence and around the corner. Kahlo’s likeness is surrounded by two words: “Chase...
Congratulations to those receiving their well-earned social security checks! For the rest of us, it's still about making sure we can pay the bills, and having a job always helps! Are you searching for a position in the Yakima Valley? See the list below and keep me posted with updates for the local positions you'd like filled!
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
“Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Although life is more expensive adjacent to the Pacific Ocean...
What a magical weekend! Did you do anything fun? My little niece Charli came over for a slumber party and the main event on our Saturday was to visit the 2022 Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival and it was amazing! Were you involved in this weekend's festivities?. From start to...
COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.
It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help. You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be...
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The latest report from the Washington State Patrol shows 132 missing Indigenous people across the state, including 35 from the Yakama Reservation. For some, it’s just a long list of names. But behind each name is a person who’s gone and a family who...
It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were called to a room at the hospital where someone was smoking an unknown substance. Police say nurses in the room started to feel the impact of what they thought could have been fentanyl. An officer...
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
Major work on Summitview Avenue starts this week. City officials say during the week of October 10th, intermittent single lane closures will occur on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project day work hours of 7:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday.
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
