After playing only one official game in program history last spring, the Georgetown club cricket team will play at a regional cricket tournament for the first time. The Hoyas will face George Washington University, the University of Maryland and Drexel University during the initial stage of the tournament from Oct. 7-9. If they do well enough in this group, they will get the chance to advance and play up to two more games to become regional champions.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO