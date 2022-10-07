Read full article on original website
The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays
After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' historic season will continue. After an improbable comeback to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, the Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series. Their opponent will be the division rival Houston Astros, the No. 2 seed in the...
The Mariners were trailing 8-1 entering the sixth inning, but a four-run sixth and a three-run eighth helped the Mariners sweep the wild card series over the Blue Jays.
In a classic postseason pitcher's duel, Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan was brilliant but for one pitch to Cleveland star Jose Ramirez. He smacked a two-run homer on a hanging changeup, and that was enough to give the Guardians a 2-1 win over the Rays in Game 1 of their best-of-three wild-card series.
The young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.
CLEVELAND — Off to the Bronx we go. The Guardians earned a heart-stopping series sweep in the American League wild-card round Saturday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in Game 2. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez proved to be the ultimate hero, crushing a solo home run in the bottom of the 15th off former Cleveland Indians legend Corey Kluber.
It is unclear how long Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Hollywood Brown have planned their Week 5 gameday outfits, but the effort is there. Murray and Brown pulled up to State Farm Stadium at the same time in attire unlike any typical gameday fit, particularly Murray. The...
Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Friday in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs...
On Saturday, Robbie Ray will make his first start in Toronto since winning the AL Cy Young with the Blue Jays in 2021.
Day 2 of MLB wild card action is here, as the Cleveland Guardians look to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, which is now in extra innings. Toronto is looking to stay alive against Seattle In the second game of the day, before the Mets aim to bounce back after a disappointing outing against San Diego (7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Philadelphia attempts to close the door on St. Louis (8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN).
TORONTO — Let’s Go Mariners! The series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays is over! The M’s beat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round in the 2022 postseason to advance to the ALDS. The Mariners shutout the Jays 4-0 in Game 1 after a dominant performance from All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo....
CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base. Cleveland's kids were right. Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.
The Guardians bullpen had a top-five bullpen in all of baseball in the regular season. Their 3.05 ERA was the fifth-best in MLB and third lowest in the American League. It's no surprise that they played a huge part in the Guardians' 1-0 win against the Rays. Triston McKenzie pitched...
The news Thursday regarding Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger was that he was en route to New York after testing negative for COVID-19. Friday, he was left off the roster for the Padres Wild Card Series against the Mets anyway. As a reminder, this doesn't mean Clevinger is out for the...
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals are back on FOX this week, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:25 p.m. in Glendale on Sunday.
Kyler Murray has filled out the full Cardinal look by pairing Arizona’s red jerseys with yellow cleats in the past. But Nike is setting him up to make a bigger fashion statement. Not only were the black-and-yellow cleats Nike released Friday exclusively for Murray, they are also a one-of-one...
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
Arizona State football will debut their tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once, this Saturday for a home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
Welcome to Progressive Field for the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs. It's Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views live from the press box in real time.
