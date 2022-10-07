ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays

After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
Oscar Gonzalez walks it off in 15th, Cleveland Guardians beat Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 to sweep AL Wild Card Series; will face New York Yankees in ALDS

CLEVELAND — Off to the Bronx we go. The Guardians earned a heart-stopping series sweep in the American League wild-card round Saturday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in Game 2. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez proved to be the ultimate hero, crushing a solo home run in the bottom of the 15th off former Cleveland Indians legend Corey Kluber.
MLB Wild Card top plays: Rays-Guardians, Mariners-Blue Jays in action

Day 2 of MLB wild card action is here, as the Cleveland Guardians look to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, which is now in extra innings. Toronto is looking to stay alive against Seattle In the second game of the day, before the Mets aim to bounce back after a disappointing outing against San Diego (7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Philadelphia attempts to close the door on St. Louis (8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base. Cleveland's kids were right. Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.
Nike reveals Kyler Murray exclusive DT Max 96 cleat

Kyler Murray has filled out the full Cardinal look by pairing Arizona’s red jerseys with yellow cleats in the past. But Nike is setting him up to make a bigger fashion statement. Not only were the black-and-yellow cleats Nike released Friday exclusively for Murray, they are also a one-of-one...
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series

It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
ASU football to debut sunrise-inspired tan uniforms vs. Washington

Arizona State football will debut their tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once, this Saturday for a home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
