Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona
SPRINGERVILLE, ARIZ. — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details.
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
DENVER — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold...
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has a...
David Lee, judge who oversaw Leandro school funding case, dies at 72
MONROE, N.C. — A memorial service will be held this month for Judge David Lee, who presided for several years over a far-reaching North Carolina school funding case and ordered last year that taxpayer money be spent on student inequities. Lee died Oct. 4 at his Monroe home of...
Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems
LAS VEGAS — Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace. But inside Nevada's crowded union halls, across its sun-scorched desert towns and on the buzzing Las Vegas strip, there are signs that outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle abortion rights may not be enough to overcome intensifying economic concerns.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, ORE. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.
Cooper favors decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
How crews on the ground are keeping the NC State Fair safe
RALEIGH, N.C. — We are just days away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair and its hundreds of thousands of visitors. As preparations are underway, officers have a plan to keep registered sex offenders away. Under state law, offenders are not allowed to attend state fairs. State Fair...
People sickened in 6 states after E. coli outbreak linked to Aldi falafel
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday for Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel sold at Aldi stores. The CDC warns the frozen product could contain E. coli, a food-borne illness that causes symptoms such as cramping, diarrhea and vomiting. E. coli is especially...
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter...
NC State ends partnership with defunct solar panel company now subject of state investigations
CLAYTON, N.C. — North Carolina State University is working to terminate a sponsorship contract with solar panel installer Pink Energy, a spokesperson told 5 On Your Side. The company abruptly went out of business two weeks ago after a 5 On Your Side report about customers upset with Pink Energy because their home solar panels weren’t working. That followed hundreds of layoffs earlier in the year. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Carolina on Friday.
$30M estate with Grandfather Mountain views most expensive home for sale in NC
LINVILLE, N.C. — The most expensive home for sale in North Carolina is a breathtaking mansion in the Blue Ridge mountains. Nicknamed the Lazy Bear Lodge, the 10,065 square feet home is $29,750,000 and sits on 5.86 acres of ridgetop. WCNC Charlotte reports it's the most expensive home listed in the Carolinas.
North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released for 2022 season
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game will return this year after missing the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game pits some of the best seniors from the state of North Carolina against some of the best seniors from the state of South Carolina. The game...
Wake County real estate lending slows – is a housing crash coming?
RALEIGH – Now with another month of better-than-expected jobs numbers coming in on Friday, the Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise interest rates, economist Dr. Michael Walden told WRAL TechWire on Friday. And that could have continued impact on housing and labor markets, including in the Triangle. The...
