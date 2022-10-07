ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona

SPRINGERVILLE, ARIZ. — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details.
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has a...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
San Luis, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
San Luis, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
WRAL News

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

LAS VEGAS — Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace. But inside Nevada's crowded union halls, across its sun-scorched desert towns and on the buzzing Las Vegas strip, there are signs that outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle abortion rights may not be enough to overcome intensifying economic concerns.
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, ORE. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.
PORTLAND, OR
WRAL News

Cooper favors decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
POLITICS
WRAL News

How crews on the ground are keeping the NC State Fair safe

RALEIGH, N.C. — We are just days away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair and its hundreds of thousands of visitors. As preparations are underway, officers have a plan to keep registered sex offenders away. Under state law, offenders are not allowed to attend state fairs. State Fair...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Sentencing#Southern Arizona#Voting Fraud#Republicans
WRAL News

FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

SEATTLE — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

NC State ends partnership with defunct solar panel company now subject of state investigations

CLAYTON, N.C. — North Carolina State University is working to terminate a sponsorship contract with solar panel installer Pink Energy, a spokesperson told 5 On Your Side. The company abruptly went out of business two weeks ago after a 5 On Your Side report about customers upset with Pink Energy because their home solar panels weren’t working. That followed hundreds of layoffs earlier in the year. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Carolina on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
FOOD & DRINKS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy