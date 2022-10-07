Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
No. 4 Billings West wins 'dogfight' against Billings Senior
BILLINGS — Billings West linebacker Chris Garcia said the fourth-ranked Golden Bears wanted a “dogfight” Friday night. They got one from their crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears fought against a Billings Senior tide much of the night before back-to-back long touchdown plays from quarterback Drew McDowell to receiver Drew Humphrey finally put West into the lead in an eventual 34-21 Eastern AA football victory in front of a full house at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte
The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
406mtsports.com
Rocky football picks off Eastern Oregon five times, extends win streak to four games
BILLINGS — When Rocky Mountain College linebacker Jayden Fletcher returned an interception back for a touchdown against Eastern Oregon on Saturday, it was a defining moment in his college career. But for the Battlin’ Bears’ defense as a whole, one that’s quickly evolving into one of the NAIA’s top...
406mtsports.com
Billings West boys leapfrog Billings Senior; girls teams play to a draw
BILLINGS — No matter how the Eastern AA boys soccer standings pan out over the next week, Billings Senior coach Jace Beck and Billings West coach Luke Ashmore can say this: It’s been a fun ride. Going into Saturday, four teams were within four points of first place...
406mtsports.com
Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer
SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
406mtsports.com
SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball
SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Your Sports
The Great masked Pumpkin Race is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Riverfront Park. Racers, dressed in their Halloween costumes, can run or walk a 1-, 2-, or 3-mile course. At a quarter-mile from the finish line, racers will pick out a pumpkin and carry the pumpkin to the finish line. Racers...
yourbigsky.com
First RallyCross Sunday in Billings
The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Great Falls Gaming Rendezvous underway
The annual Great Falls Gaming Rendezvous is underway at the Holiday Inn located at 1100 Fifth Street South.
KULR8
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
NBCMontana
FWP to release more pheasants before season opens
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
NBCMontana
Montana Dinosaur Center receives 2 grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum recently received two grants to make their fossil collection more accessible to researchers and the public. Intern staff member Maya Krygiel received an internship stipend grant to digitize the center's dinosaur fossil specimens. In addition, the center received a youth...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
