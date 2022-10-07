ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

No. 4 Billings West wins 'dogfight' against Billings Senior

BILLINGS — Billings West linebacker Chris Garcia said the fourth-ranked Golden Bears wanted a “dogfight” Friday night. They got one from their crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears fought against a Billings Senior tide much of the night before back-to-back long touchdown plays from quarterback Drew McDowell to receiver Drew Humphrey finally put West into the lead in an eventual 34-21 Eastern AA football victory in front of a full house at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte

The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
406mtsports.com

Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer

SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball

SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
SEATTLE, WA
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your Sports

The Great masked Pumpkin Race is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Riverfront Park. Racers, dressed in their Halloween costumes, can run or walk a 1-, 2-, or 3-mile course. At a quarter-mile from the finish line, racers will pick out a pumpkin and carry the pumpkin to the finish line. Racers...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

First RallyCross Sunday in Billings

The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KULR8

Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP to release more pheasants before season opens

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Dinosaur Center receives 2 grants

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum recently received two grants to make their fossil collection more accessible to researchers and the public. Intern staff member Maya Krygiel received an internship stipend grant to digitize the center's dinosaur fossil specimens. In addition, the center received a youth...
BYNUM, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT

