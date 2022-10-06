Read full article on original website
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
Rasir Bolton honored at Kraziness in the Kennel for his work in the community
SPOKANE, Wash — Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton was honored by the City of Spokane for the work he’s done in the local community. The guard was acknowledged by Mayor Nadine Woodward at Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel. “I had no idea they were going to do it, but it was definitely a great honor and I appreciate it,” Bolton said....
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
Cowley, Minnehaha Parks to be renovated as new parks come to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Change is coming to some of Spokane’s popular local parks. The Parks and Recreation Department approved a new plan to renovate Cowley Park next summer. Park officials say they want to transform the land with its reinvestment plan. Minnehaha Park is also getting a transformation, as the Parks Department wants it to be similar to Manito Park...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
Hold onto your hats, tomorrow! Strong wind gusts on the way.
Strong wind gusts are forecasted to blow away the hazy conditions in Spokane starting Monday. Heading into the second week of October, temperatures will begin to dwindle down five to ten degrees because of a cold front that will travel through the region Monday evening. Dry weather is continuing, however, with little to zero precipitation in sight.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Climate Change Forum brings local politics and climate issues to GU
On Oct. 5th, Gonzaga University hosted the fourth annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum in the Cataldo Globe Room. There were two segments, the first for Legislative District races and the second for Spokane County Commissioner. Of the eight legislative candidates that were invited, four either did not respond or...
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy
Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
Washington Woman Killed in Las Vegas Stabbing Rampage
A Spokane woman was one of two killed in a random Las Vegas stabbing spree Thursday morning. Six people remain hospitalized. Maris DiGiovanni, 30, died of her wounds Thursday, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. DiGiovanni graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2010 before...
Spokane police chief joins movement to empty homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has joined Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in demanding that state officials disband a large homeless camp in East Central due to ongoing nuisance law violations and criminal activity. The police department reports that there were 384 calls for service at the...
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
