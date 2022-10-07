Read full article on original website
Related
The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Republicans are pouring money into Wisconsin's key 3rd District race, but Democrats still confident they'll compete for seat
WASHINGTON – Democratic congressional leaders joined state Sen. Brad Pfaff on Friday to push back on claims from Republicans that the party is abandoning their candidate in the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore in a call with reporters before a fundraiser...
