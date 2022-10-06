Read full article on original website
One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County
An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
Mike Foster Golf Scramble raises funds to support HCC students
The 32nd Hopkinsville Community College Foundation Mike Foster Golf Scramble was a success, helping raise money to support students. According to a news release, the golf scramble boasted of 31 teams and spaces for the teams was sold in the first week of September, an ongoing trend for the event that’s designed to raise money to support students’ various needs. That could be anything from textbook scholarships, classroom needs, emergency funds and stocking the Pathfinder Pantry. The pantry is a relatively new resource for students, providing food, personal hygiene and infant items to those in need.
Jayleigh Campbell Makes 30 yard FG for CCMS
The following message was sent it by Brandy Smith! Wanted to share young Jayleigh’s accomplishment, captured on video by Brandy!. “Jayleigh Campbell, an 8th grader at Christian County Middle school, is the kicker for the football team. She also happens to be a girl! The past Thursday at the rival game against Hopkinsville Middle school she made a 30 yard field goal, the first in CCMS history. Go Colonels! Go #12!”
Pedestrian flown to hospital following collision in Clarksville
Clarksville police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision from Sunday night that sent the victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the single-vehicle accident occurred at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Wilma Rudolph struck a pedestrian as he was attempting to cross the street.
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
Hopkinsville man charged with first-degree criminal abuse
A Hopkinsville man has been charged with criminal child abuse after allegedly striking a child in the face and head with a belt multiple times. According to the Hopkinsville police report, a warrant for first-degree criminal child abuse was served against 35-year-old Darryne Hurt of Hopkinsville, alleging he struck a child under the age of 12 multiple times leaving large, raised red welts to their face, heads, arms and legs.
Man arrested for allegedly making up kidnapping story
An arrest was made Friday night after a Hopkinsville man allegedly falsely claimed he had been kidnapped. Hopkinsville police received a call a little before 5 pm from family members of 40-year old James Earl Evans after he allegedly sent messages on Snapchat claiming to have been kidnapped and representing himself as the kidnappers.
