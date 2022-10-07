Read full article on original website
Extra point: Defensive stand not enough as Duke falls to Georgia Tech
After a tough fight in Atlanta Saturday, Duke was taken down in overtime, 23-20. The Blue Zone has three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the Blue Devils' close loss:. Three key takeaways. 1. Ineffective offense. For the first time this season, Riley Leonard and the Duke offense...
Duke women's tennis struggles to meet expectations at ITA All-American Championships
When students start at Duke, they often enter with great expectations. Expectations of immediate academic validation that they deserve to be here. Expectations that they will continue to stand out among their peers. Expectations that their past successes will correspond directly to future endeavors. Then, students tend to realize that...
No. 2 Duke men's soccer draws Virginia on the road in high-stakes ACC battle
From the first second of Friday night’s match to the last, the scoreboard in Charlottesville, Va., broadcasted a pair of ominous zeroes. The numbers refused to move. The game was tight and tense, but it ultimately lent favor to the Blue Devils, who were able to maintain their spot at the top of the ACC Coastal Division.
DEVILS DOWNED IN GEORGIA: Duke football's comeback attempt falls short in overtime at Georgia Tech
As the song somewhat goes, the Blue Devils went down to Georgia. This time, they head back to Durham without a win. Duke encountered some speed bumps along its road trip to Atlanta, falling behind early to interim head coach Brent Key’s Georgia Tech team before storming back late to force overtime. In the end, the Yellow Jackets’ late field goal proved the difference and the Blue Devils were handed a 23-20 loss in a heartbreaker at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Georgia Tech
On the road once again, Duke fell behind early against Georgia Tech and heads into the half trailing 10-3. With 30 minutes to play at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Blue Devils are working to catch the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard. Five observations:. Coleman out, next man up: With the...
Beats' picks: Will Duke football stay undefeated in conference at Georgia Tech?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Looking to build off of a home win against Virginia, Duke meets Georgia Tech on the road Saturday at 4 p.m. with a chance for a second-straight ACC win.
5 things to know before Duke football takes on Georgia Tech on the road
October is finally here, and that means the Blue Devils will only face ACC opponents for the near future. In 2021, the conference season meant constant woes for the Blue Devils. The team continued its five-game conference losing streak from 2020 into the 2021 season with eight more losses. Yet,...
Third and goal: Ground game will be deciding factor against Georgia Tech
After a strong showing in their 38-17 win against Virginia, the Blue Devils are set to travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Blue Zone has three keys to victory:. It's not a secret: Duke wants to run the football. In its win against Virginia, albeit in sloppy conditions, the Blue Devils attempted 48 rushes and only 24 passes. Although running the ball is arguably Duke’s preference, quarterback Riley Leonard can throw. The sophomore is currently third in the ACC in total QBR with a rating of 79.8. However, Georgia Tech has allowed an average of 188.8 yards per game on the ground, the second-worst in the ACC. Duke’s pair of redshirt junior running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters have led the Blue Devil offense so far, and they will both need to have big games for the Blue Devils to get to 5-1.
Report: Duke men's basketball to face Houston in private preseason scrimmage
Once again, Duke has added an impressive opponent to its preseason schedule. For the second-straight season, the Blue Devils will take on a prospective top-10 team behind closed doors in the leadup to the winter season, this time at Houston Oct. 29, per reports from The Devil's Den's Adam Rowe and Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The scrimmage date falls between Duke's annual Countdown to Craziness event Oct. 22 and its season debut Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.
