After a strong showing in their 38-17 win against Virginia, the Blue Devils are set to travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Blue Zone has three keys to victory:. It's not a secret: Duke wants to run the football. In its win against Virginia, albeit in sloppy conditions, the Blue Devils attempted 48 rushes and only 24 passes. Although running the ball is arguably Duke’s preference, quarterback Riley Leonard can throw. The sophomore is currently third in the ACC in total QBR with a rating of 79.8. However, Georgia Tech has allowed an average of 188.8 yards per game on the ground, the second-worst in the ACC. Duke’s pair of redshirt junior running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters have led the Blue Devil offense so far, and they will both need to have big games for the Blue Devils to get to 5-1.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO