ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson missed wide-open K.J. Hamler on final play: 'I could have walked in'

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecrb6_0iPVmBlg00

The final images of the Denver Broncos' loss were of receiver K.J. Hamler, slamming his helmet down repeatedly after a fourth-down incompletion that ended the game.

It wasn't just frustration over a 12-9 overtime loss in which Denver's offense never scored a touchdown. Hamler was wide open on the final play.

And Russell Wilson never saw him.

If you want one play to sum up what's wrong with Wilson right now, the fourth-down overtime play that ended the loss to the Indianapolis Colts is it.

The Broncos decided to go for it on fourth-and-one and play for the win. They trusted their quarterback to get the yard instead of calling a run play. Wilson went back, had time, and threw into traffic in the end zone. It was batted down incomplete.

Hamler was upset after the play, remained upset after the game and told NFL Network's James Palmer he was wide open for a game-winning touchdown.

Hamler was right. He had an easy touchdown.

To Wilson's right side, Hamler was wide open. If Wilson sees him, it's an easy pitch-and-catch for a touchdown and we're not talking as much about Wilson's struggles or wondering when the Broncos can get out of his contract.

Screen shots don't always tell the full story, and the window for Wilson to hit Hamler wasn't quite as long as the screen shot might indicate. But still ...

Wilson even had a second window in which he could have thrown to Hamler, and didn't find him there either.

Wilson isn't seeing things well, and he has looked hesitant all season. He is pressing. Both of his interceptions on Thursday night were the throws of a quarterback trying to make too much happen.

If Wilson had just looked Hamler's way, the Broncos are likely 3-2 after a walk-off touchdown. There would be questions about Wilson and the offense, but it would also include that on Thursday and also against the 49ers in Week 3, he came up with the clutch plays when he had to.

Instead, it was an ugly loss, and Hamler's frustration sums up what the Broncos fanbase is feeling through five games watching their new, prized quarterback struggle to get anything going.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Still perfect: Eagles are 5-0 after Cardinals miss a late field goal

The Philadelphia Eagles were challenged on Sunday. They were in a fight in the fourth quarter, which hasn't been the case for most of this season. The Arizona Cardinals tied Sunday's game at 17-17 with less than 10 minutes left. The Eagles were in a tough game on the road, their undefeated start at risk. It's the kind of situation that can reveal a lot about a good team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Colts#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Nfl Network#Wr
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tyreek Hill seen in walking boot after Dolphins' loss to Jets

Losing 40-17 to the New York Jets was rough enough for the Miami Dolphins, but a Tyreek Hill injury could make it an abject disaster. The Dolphins' All-Pro wide receiver was seen in a walking boot on his left foot following the blowout loss on Sunday, though he reportedly told the media he's feeling fine. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters the injury occurred late in the game:
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Carson Wentz spoils good day with game-losing goal-line interception

Amid a rough start to his Washington Commanders career, Carson Wentz pieced together a solid outing on Sunday with a chance to put his team in the win column. Then disaster struck. Facing third-and-goal with nine seconds remaining and a chance to beat the Tennessee Titans, Wentz instead turned the ball over at the goal line. Wentz looked left on a shotgun pass from the 2-yard line to running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line. Instead, he found Titans linebacker David Long, who was one of a pair of Tennessee defenders surrounding the Washington running back.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Browns get head start on trade deadline, reportedly deal for Falcons LB Deion Jones

With a losing record in a competitive AFC North, the Cleveland Browns have struck a deal in an effort to shore up their defense. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns followed up their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by trading for Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, a 2017 Pro Bowler whose contract has become a salary cap burden in Atlanta. They'll receive late-round compensation in return, per the report. The deal arrives roughly three weeks before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Draymond Green threw a punch at Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle

We finally know what went down during the skirmish between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the Golden State Warriors practice this week. A video obtained and released by TMZ showed Green walking over to Poole during practice and putting his body right in front of Poole, who stood a few feet away on the baseline. Poole then pushed Green away, to which Green then lunged and punched at Poole, pinning him against the wall. Members of the Warriors staff rushed in to separate the two before the video ends.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
193K+
Followers
133K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy