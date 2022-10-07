Read full article on original website
Dale
2d ago
If he is s doing all of this, then just legalize it!!! Keep trafficking in place and let all else go. Then all they worry about is DUI
NBCMontana
Breakdown of LR 131 on this November's ballot
MISSOULA, Mont. — On the ballot for Montana this November is measure LR 131. The referendum would require infants who are born alive after an induced labor, cesarean section, attempted abortion, or another method to receive medical care no matter the medical condition they are born with. The measure...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Flathead Beacon
House District 8 Voters to Choose Between Republican Falk and Libertarian Daoud
House District 8 voters in the upcoming election will have a chance to choose between Republican Terry Falk, a real estate loan officer who emerged from a crowded Republican primary field last June, and Libertarian Sid Daoud, a tech industry consultant who serves on the Kalispell City Council. The HD8...
NBCMontana
Officials say fentanyl crisis in Montana is worsening
Bozeman, Mont — Local law enforcement agencies say the fentanyl crisis in Montana is a problem that’s only getting worse. K-9 officer Braden Peterson and his dog, Stretch, know they’re needed, especially now. “Every week, I feel like we're seizing a car with drugs in it, and...
mtpr.org
Montana Districting and Apportionment Commissioner Joe Lamson resigns
A longtime Montana Districting and Apportionment Commissioner has resigned ahead of the final push to draw new legislative districts. A former Superintendent of Public Instruction will fill the seat. Seventy-two year old Democrat Joe Lamson cites personal health reasons and his age in deciding to step down. Lamson first began...
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
NBCMontana
Over $25,000 raised to fight hunger in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — First Interstate Bank employees raised more than $25,000 for the Montana Food Bank Network. The money supports the Feed Montana Annual Event, which is a monthlong campaign to raise 400,000 meals. The following information was sent out by First Interstate Bank:. First Interstate Bank employees recently...
Why Montana Still Doesn’t Recognize Indigenous People’s Day
Montana is one of 36 states that do not celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Not even alongside the existing federal holiday Columbus Day. Despite our rich native culture and history with the Blackfeet, Kootenai, Salish, Cree, Crow and other Nations the Treasure State still refuses to adopt it as a state holiday. Why?
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Full Show from Montana Equipment Dealers in Whitefish
Last year we discussed the "Right to Repair" when it comes to farm and ranch equipment. This year, we followed up on that conversation, and the supply chain impacts that have hampered our economy. Even if you get someone to repair your equipment, or you can fix it yourself- will...
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota State University poll provides further evidence that Noem-Smith contest for governor is close
With a month to go, it’s close. Further evidence that the South Dakota gubernatorial race is very competitive was provided this week by the SDSU Poll, a nonpartisan survey. The SDSU Poll is a non-partisan research unit of the political science program. The poll is based out of the SDSU School of American and Global Studies in Brookings, with David Wiltse, Ph.D., in charge. On Wednesday, Wiltse was on South Dakota Public Broadcasting to discuss the results.
KULR8
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
Fairfield Sun Times
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
HELENA, Mont. - Flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order for flags flown over state buildings and grounds in the State of Montana to be flown at half staff through Sunset on Oct. 9.
YIKES! What Does Montana Fear the Most?
It is the time of year when we all embrace the scary and macabre. It is the time of year when we embrace fear for enjoyment. Dressing up as spooky characters, decorating our homes to resemble haunted graveyards or something straight out of a horror movie. But, when it comes to REAL fear, what do Montanans fear the most? Is it grizzly bears? Is it the thought of Yellowstone erupting? Is it being overrun by a crazed religious cult? No! Montana's biggest fear is actually a little more classic than you would think.
NBCMontana
Montana Historical Society to host 4 programs this month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will host four programs this month as part of their annual fundraiser. Programs include historic photos, books, cowboy songs and stories. The cost is $5 per program. MTHS released the following:. Historic photos and books, plus cowboy songs and stories highlight the...
NBCMontana
FWP seeks public input on conservation easement near Victor
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants public input of a proposal to purchase and manage a conservation easement on approximately 540 acres west of Victor. The Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement would be purchasing land from Hackett Ranch and is proposed to protect essential wildlife and fish habitat, preserve ranch lands, and give the public access for recreational activities.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
