ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson missed wide-open K.J. Hamler on final play: 'I could have walked in'

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZAnn_0iPVkWzH00

The final images of the Denver Broncos' loss were of receiver K.J. Hamler, slamming his helmet down repeatedly after a fourth-down incompletion that ended the game.

It wasn't just frustration over a 12-9 overtime loss in which Denver's offense never scored a touchdown. Hamler was wide open on the final play.

And Russell Wilson never saw him.

If you want one play to sum up what's wrong with Wilson right now, the fourth-down overtime play that ended the loss to the Indianapolis Colts is it.

The Broncos decided to go for it on fourth-and-one and play for the win. They trusted their quarterback to get the yard instead of calling a run play. Wilson went back, had time, and threw into traffic in the end zone. It was batted down incomplete.

Hamler was upset after the play, remained upset after the game and told NFL Network's James Palmer he was wide open for a game-winning touchdown.

Hamler was right. He had an easy touchdown.

To Wilson's right side, Hamler was wide open. If Wilson sees him, it's an easy pitch-and-catch for a touchdown and we're not talking as much about Wilson's struggles or wondering when the Broncos can get out of his contract.

Screen shots don't always tell the full story, and the window for Wilson to hit Hamler wasn't quite as long as the screen shot might indicate. But still ...

Wilson even had a second window in which he could have thrown to Hamler, and didn't find him there either.

Wilson isn't seeing things well, and he has looked hesitant all season. He is pressing. Both of his interceptions on Thursday night were the throws of a quarterback trying to make too much happen.

If Wilson had just looked Hamler's way, the Broncos are likely 3-2 after a walk-off touchdown. There would be questions about Wilson and the offense, but it would also include that on Thursday and also against the 49ers in Week 3, he came up with the clutch plays when he had to.

Instead, it was an ugly loss, and Hamler's frustration sums up what the Broncos fanbase is feeling through five games watching their new, prized quarterback struggle to get anything going.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

AP Source: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury

DENVER — (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder, a person with knowledge of the procedure confirmed to The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor the QB's camp...
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFLPA asks league to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games

As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game If they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tyreek Hill seen in walking boot after Dolphins' loss to Jets

Losing 40-17 to the New York Jets was rough enough for the Miami Dolphins, but a Tyreek Hill injury could make it an abject disaster. The Dolphins' All-Pro wide receiver was seen in a walking boot on his left foot following the blowout loss on Sunday, though he reportedly told the media he's feeling fine. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters the injury occurred late in the game:
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

To this point, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have looked well short of their Super Bowl expectations

Your browser does not support iframes. The current iteration of the Green Bay Packers is not to be feared. The Packers entered the season as Super Bowl contenders with what appeared to be a strong defensive roster and an offense still led by Aaron Rodgers. Instead, they just look like a competitive team instead of one that has a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ
KIRO 7 Seattle

Still perfect: Eagles are 5-0 after Cardinals miss a late field goal

The Philadelphia Eagles were challenged on Sunday. They were in a fight in the fourth quarter, which hasn't been the case for most of this season. The Arizona Cardinals tied Sunday's game at 17-17 with less than 10 minutes left. The Eagles were in a tough game on the road, their undefeated start at risk. It's the kind of situation that can reveal a lot about a good team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Nfl#Colts#American Football#Sports#The Denver Broncos#Nfl Network#Wr
KIRO 7 Seattle

Matt Rhule questioned about job security, Baker Mayfield in walking boot after another listless Panthers loss

Expectations for the Carolina Panthers were low this season. Yet they're still one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. Following a disastrous 5-12 2021 campaign, the Panthers have somehow looked worse in 2022 amid a 1-4 start. After another listless effort in a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if he'd spoken with team owner David Tepper about his job security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Football
KIRO 7 Seattle

Was this roughing the passer? Debatable call goes Tom Brady's way

For the first three quarters of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Falcons were doing nothing. Literally, nothing. Tampa Bay had posted a 21-0 lead that, given the way Atlanta was floundering, looked insurmountable. And then the Falcons started surmounting. Atlanta scored twice in the fourth quarter, then took the...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
135K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy