New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Inaugural award celebrates faculty entrepreneurs

More and more Yale faculty are dipping their toes in the world of entrepreneurship. Yale Ventures, a University initiative launched earlier this year to promote entrepreneurship, celebrated the recipients of its inaugural Faculty Innovation Awards at the Greenberg Center on Monday. The award honors faculty members who have launched a new startup and raised at least $1 million in investment capital within the past year.
Federal judges boycott Yale law grads, citing free speech concerns

Yale Law School graduates can cross a few clerkships from their list of job prospects next summer. U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho called for a boycott of hiring law clerks from Yale in a speech to a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky on Sep. 29. Ho — who was appointed by former United States President Donald Trump — cited concerns about free speech, saying Yale tolerates “cancel culture,” especially against conservatives.
Lawsuit over Yale Corporation petition process heard in court

Victor Ashe ’67 and Donald Glascoff ’67 appeared in court on Sept. 19 to present their oral argument against the University in a lawsuit over Yale’s trustee election process. The hearing is the latest development in a saga of alumni outrage over changes made to the Yale...
