And you thought the Steelers’ offense had its problems. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a Thursday night game for the ages — and not in a good way. Neither team scored a touchdown. Both quarterbacks — Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson (whom the Broncos signed to the second-largest contract in NFL history in the offseason) — threw a pair of interceptions. And no skill player went over 100 yards rushing or receiving.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO