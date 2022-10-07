Read full article on original website
You Can Help Ease The Pain Of Sickle Cell Disease
(NAPSI)—At just six months of age, Tiereney Bell was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. This genetic blood disease can cause extreme pain and life-threatening complications. “It’s like having a rubber band around your wrist that’s getting tighter and tighter and never releases,” said Bell, describing the pain of a sickle cell crisis. At 17, she suffered a mini-stroke that caused slight paralysis on the left side of her body, a complication of the disease. She spent months in physical therapy to overcome the paralysis.
