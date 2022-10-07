ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Associated Press

No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. With an abundance of caution, coach Ryan Day kept him on the sideline. “If it was a different game, he probably would’ve come back in,” Day said after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans 49-20. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.
Eleven Warriors

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:

On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
Raleigh News & Observer

Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State

For the first time in 20 years, Michigan State football has lost four consecutive games by double-digit points. Prior to this season, the last time the Spartans lost four games by 10 or more points was in 2002 under then-head coach Bobby Williams. The streak culminated in a 49-3 loss to in-state rival Michigan, and Williams was fired two days later.
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Talks Michigan State Win, Health Issues At Running Back, Confidence in Improved Cornerback Play Moving Forward

Ohio State had its closest Big Ten game of the season Saturday, but that isn't saying much. The Buckeyes still blew past Michigan State by a 29-point margin, passing their first road test with a 49-20 result in East Lansing. Now undefeated through the first half of the regular season, Ryan Day reviewed Ohio State's latest impressive performance in a press conference following the Spartan steamrolling.
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk

Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
cwcolumbus.com

Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
WKRC

3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
NBC4 Columbus

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
WSYX ABC6

'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Oct. 6, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally...
