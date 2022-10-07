Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn, woman assaulted in Parkville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past month. At just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a man forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 3000-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a rear sliding door. The suspect struck the victim in the face and the lock on the door was damaged. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Police Officer Arrested for Suspected DUI
A three-year Private First Class Officer named K Froh crashed her personal vehicle c into a tree in a parking lot in Glen Burnie. She was not in uniform and was off duty at the time. The incident happened early this past Friday. The officer was not injured and was released from custody on Friday.
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
Sentinel
Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
Bay Net
WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
Wbaltv.com
BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap
Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device
WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
foxbaltimore.com
20-year-old man injured in Morgan State University Homecoming shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the Morgan State University campus during the Homecoming celebration, Saturday. Police say, at around 10:05 officers were sent to the 4300 block of Hillen Road, for a report of gunfire. Once there, officers found a 20-year-old man...
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
Wbaltv.com
Attorney General's office investigating fatal car accident in Baltimore
The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal car accident in Baltimore City on Saturday evening. According to officials, around 6:20 p.m. officers in a marked police cruiser were on patrol when they saw a black Honda CR-V driving in the Northwest Baltimore area. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue where it entered the intersection and collided with two vehicles. One of the two vehicles hit and then collided with a fourth.
Police officer suspended after crash at Costco, DUI charge
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said one of its officers was suspended without pay after he was involved in a car wreck and charged with Driving Under the Influence. The police department said the crash happened in a parking lot at 575 E. Ordnance Rd. in […]
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
baltimorebrew.com
Homeless camp clearing ends with splashed gas, a flame and a tasing
Tent dwellers push back as the city clears their encampment to make way for this morning’s Baltimore Farmer’s Market. A showdown loomed at a homeless person’s encampment last night under the Jones Falls Expressway, where about a dozen people had decided to stay despite an earlier agreement to leave before the start of the Sunday Baltimore Farmer’s Market.
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
