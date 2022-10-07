ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MD

Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn, woman assaulted in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past month. At just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a man forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 3000-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a rear sliding door. The suspect struck the victim in the face and the lock on the door was damaged. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
PARKVILLE, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Police Officer Arrested for Suspected DUI

A three-year Private First Class Officer named K Froh crashed her personal vehicle c into a tree in a parking lot in Glen Burnie. She was not in uniform and was off duty at the time. The incident happened early this past Friday. The officer was not injured and was released from custody on Friday.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Bay Net

WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap

Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device

WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
Daily Voice

Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old man injured in Morgan State University Homecoming shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the Morgan State University campus during the Homecoming celebration, Saturday. Police say, at around 10:05 officers were sent to the 4300 block of Hillen Road, for a report of gunfire. Once there, officers found a 20-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Attorney General's office investigating fatal car accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal car accident in Baltimore City on Saturday evening. According to officials, around 6:20 p.m. officers in a marked police cruiser were on patrol when they saw a black Honda CR-V driving in the Northwest Baltimore area. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue where it entered the intersection and collided with two vehicles. One of the two vehicles hit and then collided with a fourth.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Homeless camp clearing ends with splashed gas, a flame and a tasing

Tent dwellers push back as the city clears their encampment to make way for this morning’s Baltimore Farmer’s Market. A showdown loomed at a homeless person’s encampment last night under the Jones Falls Expressway, where about a dozen people had decided to stay despite an earlier agreement to leave before the start of the Sunday Baltimore Farmer’s Market.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

