Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Supporting children with learning challenges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October happens to be Learning Disabilities, Dyslexia, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Month. An estimated 1 in 5 American children experience learning challenges, and demand is high for affordable programs to serve them, especially in Hawaii. Rachael Cook’s son Kawika was diagnosed with ADHD when...
KITV.com

Bill proposing to limit outdoor lighting on Maui faces final council reading

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A controversial bill to limit outdoor lighting on Maui faces a final reading before the county council Friday. Bill 21 proposes to limit the blue light content in outdoor fixtures to 2% or less and require lights be pointed down and covered. The measure aims to protect turtles and native seabirds, who are sometimes confused by the lights and fall to the ground, leading to injuries and death.
tourcounsel.com

Hawaii 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)

Guide to Hawaii: how to get there and where to stay, what to see and where to sunbathe. The most interesting in Hawaii: fresh reviews and photos, places to see, branded entertainment and beaches. Hawaii is the largest, but very sparsely populated island of the archipelago. The main cities visited...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawsuits, resident pushback pause affordable housing project on Maui

‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after woman allegedly killed by estranged husband. “How she lived is such a stark contrast to how she died," the victim's long-time friends say. Hawaii’s minimum wage hike could impact food stamp benefits for some. Updated: 7 hours ago.
maketimetoseetheworld.com

15+ TOP Things to Do in Maui (Perfect for first-time visitors!)

Our Ultimate Maui Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money saving tips and the best things to do in Maui, Hawai’i. Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian island and is known for its stunning beaches, view of...
bigislandnow.com

Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon

Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
KHON2

Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back

Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season. Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families. These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters

KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen in waters off Kauai’s North Shore. County authorities identified him as Jaren Asalele of O’ahu. According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach. A family member entered...
hawaiinewsnow.com

BWS, environmental groups commemorate anniversary of reported Red Hill fuel leak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly a year since a reported whistleblower revealed Navy officials knew a fuel leak at the Red Hill facility was contaminating water. Environmental groups and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply commemorated the anniversary today outside the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center. They...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s minimum wage hike could impact food stamp benefits for some

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s minimum wage went up this week to $12 an hour. The increase will mean an average of about $300 more per month for workers at that wage. But it could also impact their ability to collect food stamp benefits, officials said. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance...
