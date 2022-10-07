Read full article on original website
Who is Man-Thing - the powers, enemies, and history of the Werewolf By Night Marvel monster
Soon the MCU will burn at the Man-Thing's touch - but what the hell is Man-Thing and what's his surprising connection to Captain America?
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
How Werewolf By Night Sets Up The Horror Corner of the MCU
Some projects from Marvel Studios, say Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, have dabbled in the art of horror. Then 14 years after the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first established, along came Werewolf by Night, the franchise's first bonafide attempt at the genre. A Halloween special, Werewolf by Night was developed specifically as a horror property, an homage to the Universal Monster and Hammer Horror movies of the early 20th century. As such, the hour-long special introduced MCU fans to an entirely new corner of the comic book world previously unexplored.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCap0rio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Wants Keanu Reeves' Constantine Sequel to Bring Back Fan Favorite Character
There is little doubt that people are already excited about the Constantine sequel after it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves will return as the moody exorcist. Not surprisingly, Gege Akutami is also hyped up about the second film. Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator added that they are already looking forward to the return of a fan favorite character!
Oscar Isaac Teases Moon Knight's Return in the MCU
Outside its animated efforts, Marvel Studios has yet to hand out many second-season orders. To date, Loki is the lone live-action series from the outfit to get a confirmed sophomore outing, which is now well into principal photography. Despite a viral TikTok video earlier this year starring Oscar Isaac and Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab that fueled renewal speculation, the fan-favorite series has yet to be confirmed for a second season.
‘Glass Onion’ Gets One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview, Netflix to Screen Film in 600 U.S. Theaters
Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel will first debut in theaters, after all. While Netflix previously teased that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would play “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” the streamer has revealed that the movie will hit theaters for a “special sneak preview” over Thanksgiving — a full month before it launches on the platform. News of the one-week-only engagement follows the movie’s “dazzling” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the sneak preview set to run from Nov. 23-29. “Glass Onion” will play exclusively in approximately 600 theaters domestically, making its...
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show
The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Marvel Studios ‘Werewolf by Night’ in 35mm Screening with Michael Giacchino Q&A
If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino, Marvel Studios, Werewolf by Night, and seeing movies projected in 35mm, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Thursday, October 13 at 10:45pm, Collider is partnering with Marvel Studios for a special screening of Werewolf by Night in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema and we’ll have Michael Giacchino for the Q&A. In addition, everyone attending will get free soda thanks for Marvel Studios!
