iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
Yardbarker
Will Kirk Ferentz's stubborn nepotism cost Hawkeyes the Big Ten West?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz took a defensive stance when asked about potential changes to his offensive coaching staff — which includes his son, Brian Ferentz, as offensive coordinator — following a 9-6 loss to Illinois. “We won 10 games last year,” Ferentz said. “I am not sure...
KWQC
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
KWQC
New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Which local fire department will have bragging rights about serving the best firehouse chili in all of the Quad Cities? We will finally have an answer to that question late on Saturday afternoon!. Jenny and Tim Staub, organizers of the event, were guests on Quad Cities Live...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6
First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
iheart.com
Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
littlevillagemag.com
Five CRANDIC taverns that feel like a home away from home
They’ve outlasted recessions, floods and indoor smoking bans. Every other customer through the doors is a regular. Longtime employees dispense beer, life advice and local legends in equal measure. Some are nestled into neighborhoods, aging alongside generations of residents who find it hard to imagine their hometown without “the bar.” Every nicked table, specific smell and tchotchke nailed to the wall speaks to the good old days. Rediscover some of the CRANDIC’s most historic pubs, taverns, lounges and bars.
wvik.org
West Lake Park Lakes Could Re-open in the Spring
Scott County Conservation closed the lakes in West Lake Park in 2019 for restoration, and they should be back to their normal levels by early next year. West Lake Park Manager J.B. Graham says they began filling the biggest lake, Lake of the Hills, in the summer of last year, and now there's just two feet more until it's completely filled. Then the docks can return and the beach can re-open.
ourquadcities.com
Crash results in log spill Friday afternoon
A woody mess spilled onto the street about 4:45 p.m. Friday in a crash between an SUV and a truck hauling a load of logs at the intersection of Elmwood and Boies avenues, Davenport. The truck ended up on its side, with the driver momentarily trapped inside. Davenport firefighters helped...
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
KCRG.com
A delicious soup recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares her favorite soup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Works well for people who say they don’t like soup. This soup also freezes really well and can be meal prepped in advance. You can even freeze in single serve portions. A...
KWQC
New German Fest comes to Davenport’s K-Square on Oct. 14
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A German-themed event is set to be held in a brand new, German-named space in downtown Davenport. The first-ever German Fest is planned to be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 East 3rd Street. The event is co-produced by the...
Radio Iowa
New U-I program allows those without a nursing degree to get into the field
Due to factors ranging from retirement to COVID burnout, some studies show Iowa hospitals will be short hundreds of nurses in the coming few years, and the University of Iowa is stepping up its effort to train more of the vital medical professionals. Dr. Sandy Daack-Hirsch, executive associate dean of...
