ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calamus, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Calamus, IA
Sports
City
Calamus, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dewitt, IA
City
Fort Dodge, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events

As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
IOWA CITY, IA
kjan.com

(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified

Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Which local fire department will have bragging rights about serving the best firehouse chili in all of the Quad Cities? We will finally have an answer to that question late on Saturday afternoon!. Jenny and Tim Staub, organizers of the event, were guests on Quad Cities Live...
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calamus Wheatland#Grace Lutheran Camp#Warrior#Davenport Centrals#The Bettendorf Bulldogs
KCCI.com

Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6

First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
CORALVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City

(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge

Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ourquadcities.com

1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday

One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
littlevillagemag.com

Five CRANDIC taverns that feel like a home away from home

They’ve outlasted recessions, floods and indoor smoking bans. Every other customer through the doors is a regular. Longtime employees dispense beer, life advice and local legends in equal measure. Some are nestled into neighborhoods, aging alongside generations of residents who find it hard to imagine their hometown without “the bar.” Every nicked table, specific smell and tchotchke nailed to the wall speaks to the good old days. Rediscover some of the CRANDIC’s most historic pubs, taverns, lounges and bars.
IOWA CITY, IA
wvik.org

West Lake Park Lakes Could Re-open in the Spring

Scott County Conservation closed the lakes in West Lake Park in 2019 for restoration, and they should be back to their normal levels by early next year. West Lake Park Manager J.B. Graham says they began filling the biggest lake, Lake of the Hills, in the summer of last year, and now there's just two feet more until it's completely filled. Then the docks can return and the beach can re-open.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crash results in log spill Friday afternoon

A woody mess spilled onto the street about 4:45 p.m. Friday in a crash between an SUV and a truck hauling a load of logs at the intersection of Elmwood and Boies avenues, Davenport. The truck ended up on its side, with the driver momentarily trapped inside. Davenport firefighters helped...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

New German Fest comes to Davenport’s K-Square on Oct. 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A German-themed event is set to be held in a brand new, German-named space in downtown Davenport. The first-ever German Fest is planned to be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 East 3rd Street. The event is co-produced by the...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy