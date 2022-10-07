HOUSTON – Having already broken the attendance record once this weekend, hosting 1,173 fans for a thrilling win over No. 23 UCF, the University of Houston volleyball team entered Sunday looking for another conference win in front of dedicated home fans. The Cougars got the win, 3-1, over the South Florida Bulls in front of an even bigger crowd of 1,455 fans, shattering the attendance record the team set than 48 hours prior.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO