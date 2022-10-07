Read full article on original website
Related
uhcougars.com
Volleyball Defeats South Florida in Front of Record Crowd
HOUSTON – Having already broken the attendance record once this weekend, hosting 1,173 fans for a thrilling win over No. 23 UCF, the University of Houston volleyball team entered Sunday looking for another conference win in front of dedicated home fans. The Cougars got the win, 3-1, over the South Florida Bulls in front of an even bigger crowd of 1,455 fans, shattering the attendance record the team set than 48 hours prior.
uhcougars.com
Rogers, Tune Earn American Honors
HOUSTON – University of Houston Football senior quarterback Clayton Tune and senior defensive back Jayce Rogers have been named the American Athletic Conference's Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week respectively, the league office announced Monday. The honors follow Houston's 19-point fourth quarter comeback victory at Memphis on...
uhcougars.com
Soccer Drops Conference Contest Against Tulsa
HOUSTON –The University of Houston Soccer program dropped its second American Athletic Conference match of the season to Tulsa, 3-0, Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis International Complex. "Our group showed resiliency and fight in the second half," Head Coach Jaime Frias said. "I thought we pushed for goals...
uhcougars.com
Soccer Wraps Homestand, Host Tulsa
HOUSTON – Houston will close out its three match homestand with an American Athletic Conference match at 1 p.m., Sunday against Tulsa for its Vs. Cancer match at the Carl Lewis International Complex. For more information on Vs. Cancer, fans can click here. All kids (12 and under) will...
Comments / 0