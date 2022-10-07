Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman School in Shreveport helps students grow beyond physical limitations
His mother says credits Goldman with instilling so much into the students is a big reason that Waylon continues to flourish.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures. The investigative audit into the City of Shreveport’s operations was released early Monday morning, and it...
Speed Cameras in Shreveport School Zones Are Working
Cameras in school zones all around Shreveport are working and drivers are slowing it down in the zones. Shreveport police report speeding during school zone hours is down by as much as 90% in the areas where the cameras have been deployed. The cameras are up and going in 20...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arklatexweekend.com
Terrific Times at Tappedtober in Natchitoches
There’s something for everyone at Tappedtober in Natchitoches. This craft beer and wine festival returns bigger and better than ever on October 15, 2022. Eagle Distributing and Glazer Distributing will bring in dozens of craft beers from across the country with many local brews ready for you to try.
bossierpress.com
Cross country: Benton girls win Tiger Tracks meet; Benton’s Allen, Airline’s Heng finish 1-2
Bossier Parish runners took the top five spots in the girls division of the Benton High Tiger Tracks meet Saturday. Benton freshman Claire Allen won. She covered the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 20.0 seconds. Airline junior Elena Heng finished runner-up in 19:55. Benton senior Isabelle Russell was third in...
westcentralsbest.com
SPD: School zone speed cameras showing positive results
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. "We want to remind our citizens to shown caution...
arklatexweekend.com
Explore the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure
What a better opportunity to see what’s great with DeSoto Parish than on the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure. Starting at 7:00am and lasting all day on October 8, 2022. You can travel from Stonewall, Louisiana down to Mansfield then over to Joaquin, Texas. Of course, starting in Joaquin is also acceptable. As you drive Highway 171 and Highway 84, you can stop off at any of the hundreds of tents, stores, restaurants and more to find some sort of treasure. You’ll see tents and vendors in Stonewall, Grand Cane, Mansfield, Stanley, Logansport, and Keatchie. Don’t overlook the miles in between these cities. Occasionally, someone will set up a table with things to sell right outside their home along the route.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
q973radio.com
Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport
This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
KTBS
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes
Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
fgazette.com
New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
KSLA
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
KTBS
Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman
BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City’s patriotic-themed water tank needs your votes to win
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is looking for another win in the world of water tower art. The city’s Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award in TNEMEC‘s annual Tank of the Year contest in 2020. The Kansas-based manufacturer of protective coatings sponsors the annual contest to celebrate innovative and creative ways to coat water tanks.
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lakeview pushed Winnfield early, but Tigers pull away in second half to start district
CAMPTI – The big play can be a game changer. It normally turns the tide when two high school football teams meet head on via the gridiron. Coming out of the locker room after the first two hard-fought quarters, Lakeview trailed Winnfield by just seven in the District 3-2A.
Comments / 0