What a better opportunity to see what’s great with DeSoto Parish than on the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure. Starting at 7:00am and lasting all day on October 8, 2022. You can travel from Stonewall, Louisiana down to Mansfield then over to Joaquin, Texas. Of course, starting in Joaquin is also acceptable. As you drive Highway 171 and Highway 84, you can stop off at any of the hundreds of tents, stores, restaurants and more to find some sort of treasure. You’ll see tents and vendors in Stonewall, Grand Cane, Mansfield, Stanley, Logansport, and Keatchie. Don’t overlook the miles in between these cities. Occasionally, someone will set up a table with things to sell right outside their home along the route.

STONEWALL, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO