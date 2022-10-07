ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures. The investigative audit into the City of Shreveport’s operations was released early Monday morning, and it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
CADDO PARISH, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Terrific Times at Tappedtober in Natchitoches

There’s something for everyone at Tappedtober in Natchitoches. This craft beer and wine festival returns bigger and better than ever on October 15, 2022. Eagle Distributing and Glazer Distributing will bring in dozens of craft beers from across the country with many local brews ready for you to try.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

SPD: School zone speed cameras showing positive results

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. "We want to remind our citizens to shown caution...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Explore the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure

What a better opportunity to see what’s great with DeSoto Parish than on the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure. Starting at 7:00am and lasting all day on October 8, 2022. You can travel from Stonewall, Louisiana down to Mansfield then over to Joaquin, Texas. Of course, starting in Joaquin is also acceptable. As you drive Highway 171 and Highway 84, you can stop off at any of the hundreds of tents, stores, restaurants and more to find some sort of treasure. You’ll see tents and vendors in Stonewall, Grand Cane, Mansfield, Stanley, Logansport, and Keatchie. Don’t overlook the miles in between these cities. Occasionally, someone will set up a table with things to sell right outside their home along the route.
STONEWALL, LA
Highway 98.9

How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport

This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
q973radio.com

This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes

Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read

I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman

Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman

BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City’s patriotic-themed water tank needs your votes to win

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is looking for another win in the world of water tower art. The city’s Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award in TNEMEC‘s annual Tank of the Year contest in 2020. The Kansas-based manufacturer of protective coatings sponsors the annual contest to celebrate innovative and creative ways to coat water tanks.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

