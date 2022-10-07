After an accident when Dexter Dog Ouray was a puppy left him with three legs, the industrious pup decided he wanted to get back to moving as fast as he could, by teaching himself to walk on his back legs. Living in Ouray, he has amassed a large fan base across the world through social media, and took a little jaunt down to Durango during the annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering to bring some light, laughter, and smiles to the town. This story is sponsored by the Payroll Department and Happy Pappy’s Pizza and Wings

DURANGO, CO ・ 28 MINUTES AGO