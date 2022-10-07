Brandon Gjekaj laid on the grass at Red Bull Arena, looked up at the October sky and basked in a goal he'll remember for the rest of his life. The Becton senior blasted in the winning goal about three minutes into overtime to lift the Wildcats past Wood-Ridge, 2-1, in the Route 17 Derby on Monday in Harrison. It was the first Bergen County boys soccer match at the MLS stadium.

RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 27 MINUTES AGO