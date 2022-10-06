Deborah Holt Larkin has written a gripping True Crime novel about the murder and abduction of a Santa Barbara woman who was killed while she was seven months pregnant. For Larkin, however, this book is about more than just a murder mystery; it's personal. Her father, Bob Holt, was the reporter on the beat who covered the story for the Ventura County Star Free Press.

