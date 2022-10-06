Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Suspect in Santa Ynez Killing Arrested by Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Deputies
The suspect in a homicide that occurred last weekend in Santa Ynez was arrested Tuesday in Santa Cruz County, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Acting on a tip, Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies took Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 24, of Lancaster into custody without incident, said Raquel Zick, a sheriff’s public information officer.
Noozhawk
Authorities Release Name of Santa Maria Man Killed in Santa Ynez Valley Crash
Authorities have released the name of the Santa Maria man who was killed Sunday in a multivehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. The victim was Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Three other people...
Noozhawk
Joan Hartmann: Santa Barbara County’s Fire Safe Council Reducing Our Risk from Fire
Wildfire is one of the most fearsome forces threatening residents on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and even for me, living in the Santa Ynez Valley. I have twice been evacuated. Quickly gathering up a few valuables and struggling to get my animals out as fierce winds whipped flames on the horizon has made fire a haunting concern.
Noozhawk
Danny Paulin of Santa Barbara, 1948-2022
Daniel Franklin Pauiln, 74, of Santa Barbara, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. "Danny Boy" was born on Sept. 12, 1948 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to David William Paulin and Dorothy Franklin Paulin. His father, a renowned CHP officer on the South Coast, was involved in the development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noozhawk
Emergency Repairs Will Disrupt Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Train Travel Until November
Amtrak’s track closure between Irvine and Oceanside will disrupt Pacific Surfliner train travel for at least another month, which will affect long-distance train travel options for Santa Barbara County residents. Crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente, according to Amtrak,...
Noozhawk
Ray Ford: Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council Hosting Wildfire Preparedness Event
What you do this fall could help you save your home and, should a major fire occur on the Santa Barbara front country, perhaps even your life. Given drought conditions, increasing impacts from climate change and recent history of devastating wildfires in the late fall, being prepared for the next one is more critical now than ever.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: The Story Behind the Last Woman in California to be Executed
Deborah Holt Larkin has written a gripping True Crime novel about the murder and abduction of a Santa Barbara woman who was killed while she was seven months pregnant. For Larkin, however, this book is about more than just a murder mystery; it's personal. Her father, Bob Holt, was the reporter on the beat who covered the story for the Ventura County Star Free Press.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to ‘Fix the Homeless Issue’ in Lompoc
Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain
Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
Noozhawk
San Marcos and Dos Pueblos Girls Win to Set Up Showdown; Santa Barbara Beats Ventura
Stella Ashamalla scored a clutch season-best 41 to help San Marcos edge Buena 224 to 229 to stay undefeated in Channel League play at Olivas Links Tuesday. Buena’s Meg Hampton scored a 38 to take medalist honors. “Today's win was really a whole-team effort,” San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Spend More Than $400,000 on Homeless Services, Seven Beds
The City of Santa Barbara on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $400,000 on services addressing homelessness. The City Council voted unanimously to give People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) $202,100 to fund up to seven beds for homeless people. The city also agreed to give $200,000 to the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, SB ACT.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Finish Dominant Channel League Season with 3-1 Win over Rio Mesa
This story was updated on October 12, 2022 | 10:38 a.m. The first-place Santa Barbara girls finished the Channel League season with a 3-1 win at home over Rio Mesa by scores of 20-25, 25-6, 25-11, 25-21. Shae Delany led with 18 kills and two digs. Grace Meinzer and Emmy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noozhawk
Local Tennis Players Win 4 of 5 Top Division Titles at Santa Barbara City Championships
Santa Barbara’s Graham Maassan and Logan Cates of Ojai captured the singles titles at the Santa Barbara City Tennis Championships over the weekend. The tournament, conducted by the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, drew 136 players from all over the state. They competed in five divisions under a format that utilized a feed-in draw system.
Noozhawk
Agricultural Education Program Seeks Local Farms for Kids to Tour
Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for area schoolchildren to visit a farm so they can learn firsthand about the importance of local farming, and build awareness of and appreciation for agriculture — from farm to consumer. It emphasizes and encourages healthy eating habits as part of the curriculum.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Middle School Sets the Pace With an Advanced Academic Curriculum
The 2022 school year has begun and Noozhawk's Private & Independent School Guide is sure to make things easy when planning for your child's education! Our school guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information about private schools in Santa Barbara County. To give parents the tools...
Noozhawk
Ballots Mailed Out Ahead of Nov. 8 General Election; Here’s What to Know About Voting
With Election Day less than a month away, ballots have been mailed to all eligible voters throughout Santa Barbara County, and secure ballot drop boxes opened on Monday. California residents can check their voter registration status online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov, and those who still need to register to vote can do so online at registertovote.ca.gov or in person at any Santa Barbara County Elections Office.
Noozhawk
Eloise McGibben Goes Off for San Marcos in Sweep Against Dos Pueblos
Eloise McGibben was an unstoppable force at the net for the San Marcos girls volleyball team in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of Dos Pueblos in the Channel League finale on Tuesday night at Sovine Gym. The Royals finish at 11-3 in league, tied for second place with Oxnard. Dos...
Noozhawk
Owen Lauderdale of San Marcos Football, Nicole Buist of Santa Barbara Tennis Named Athletes of Week
Santa Barbara High School tennis player Nicole Buist and San Marcos football player Owen Lauderdale were recognized as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Buist, a freshman, posted a huge upset, knocking off two-time defending Channel...
Noozhawk
Film Series, Conference to Explore Works of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray
Haven’t been to the movies in a while? You're not alone — but a new free film series and accompanying conference hopes to reverse the trend. The UC Santa Barbara Film and Media Studies Department and the Carsey-Wolf Center have joined forces in pursuit of two goals: Belatedly celebrate the centenary of a cinematic giant, Indian director Satyajit Ray; and find a way to entice pandemic-wary patrons back into the Pollock Theater.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Swamps Nordhoff 22-4; Bishop Diego Loses to Foothill
Carpinteria came out strong with four unanswered goals and never looked back in a 22-4 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Nordhoff Tuesday. Jake Ehlers led with five goals and Asher Smith added four. Aiden Alcaraz, Sky Korling, and Cody Schwasnick each scored three goals and Griffin Yamaoka added two. Justin Main and Eli Sheaffer each scored a goal.
Comments / 0