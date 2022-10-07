ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History in the making! Lancaster wins first-ever OCC championship in girls’ soccer

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
LANCASTER – It was a history-making night and a long time coming for the Lancaster girls’ soccer team.

The Lady Gales began playing soccer in 2002, and for the last 20 years, they had never won a league championship in program history. They had an opportunity last season but weren’t quite able to get it done when they lost to rival Newark.

On Thursday night, they were right back in the same position. A win over Pickerington Central would give Lancaster at least a share of the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division championship, and this time, the moment proved to not be too big for the Lady Gales.

After a scoreless first half, Lancaster was finally able to knock one through when sophomore Sienna Westbrooks scored off a rebound with 23:35 remaining. Lancaster’s defense, especially senior goalie Avery Westbrooks did the rest as the Gales finished off a thrilling 1-0 win by handing the Tigers their first league loss at Fulton Field.

When the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard, there was a huge celebration on the field and a sense of relief that they finally got over the hump and brought home the first-ever league championship in school history.

“It has been a long-time coming, that’s for sure,” Lancaster coach Brian Griffin said. “This group of seniors, from their freshman year, had the capabilities and the abilities and they just finally put it all together and had some additions of some great underclassman coming through and finally put it together.”

Lancaster, which has now won eight consecutive games, improved to 9-2-3 overall and 4-0 in the OCC-Buckeye Division. The Gales handed the Tigers their first league loss, and with one game left on Tuesday at Newark, a win over the Wildcats would give the Gales the league title outright.

Avery Westbrooks has played a huge part in the Gales’ success during this outstanding run. Six of Lancaster’s last eight wins have come by way of shutouts.

Westbrooks made several outstanding saves again on Thursday against the Tigers.

“She has done a phenomenal job,” Griffin said. “She stepped up as a senior and has been the voice for a long time. Sometimes, the voice of reason, sometimes the voice of encouragement, but she’s always been the voice. She is the clear leader of this team.”

Westbrooks said losing to Newark last season and squandering away a chance to win a championship last year is what led to Tuesday’s victory. That loss drove and motivated them in the offseason. She said took it personally and went into every game with one thought in mind and that was to not let anyone score on her.

“Last year, we were in the same position against Newark and went into that game confident,” Westbrooks said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t play our game, so this year, coming into this game, we had even more drive and knowing that we could win, and I think that motivation just took us over the edge, and we played a phenomenal game.

“As for me not allowing teams to score, just having the right mindset is the biggest thing for being a goalie. You are the last line of defense and if you get scored on, it’s your fault. I just go into every game making sure I have the right mindset and I have a lot of trust in my defense.”

Thursday’s win certainly wasn’t easy, and the Gales seemed to be playing a little timid in the first half, but Griffin didn’t mince words with his team at halftime.

“I told them they had 40 minutes to do it, and after 40 minutes, there should be nothing to cry about, and to make sure you work for the girl on your left and the girl on your right 100 percent, and you have 40 minutes to figure it out, Griffin said.

The Gales received the message loud and clear came out a lot more aggressive and dominated play in the second half, and ultimately, made history.

In the high school gymnasium, every sport has a banner with the year it won a league championship. Girls’ soccer was the only sport without a number. It was empty, and that’s something that didn’t sit well with Westbrooks.

“That was a burning eye sore every time I stepped foot in the gym,” Westbrooks said. “It’s about time we have our number up there, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

