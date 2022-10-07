ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
DECORAH, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy