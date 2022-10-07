Read full article on original website
KEYC
St. Peter Public Schools holding walk for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools will be doing its part to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The school’s Native American Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a walk today to celebrate all different “walks” of life. The walk begins at 5 p.m. starting...
KEYC
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
