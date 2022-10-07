Read full article on original website
Related
Houston couple expecting to come home to shipped wedding keepsakes loses them to package thief
The Montrose couple explained that they shipped back the bride's dresses and veil, as well as family photos, adding that their worth is valuable only to them.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0